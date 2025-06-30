Jurassic World Rebirth EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Said Yes to Playing Zora in Jonathan Bailey Starrer

Scarlett Johansson has opened up exclusively to Pinkvilla about what drew her to Jurassic World Rebirth. The Hollywood star, known for her versatile roles, revealed that the new David Koepp script prompted her to say yes without second thoughts.

The upcoming Jurassic Park film, officially titled Jurassic World Rebirth, has been creating buzz ever since Universal confirmed Johansson’s casting. Fans have been curious to know what made the Oscar-nominated actress join the dinosaur franchise, which has thrilled audiences for over three decades.

A bold role with real depth made her say yes

Johansson exclusively told Pinkvilla what stood out to her when she first read the script. “The thing that struck me about David Koepp’s script was how complex and compelling Zora was,” she shared. “She’s not just along for the ride — she’s actively choosing this mission, and that makes all the difference.”

For Johansson, choosing projects that offer layered roles has always been important. She added that Zora’s active involvement in the story gives her more agency than a typical action blockbuster character.

Why Scarlett Johansson thinks Zora will break expectations

So, what makes Zora different from other characters in the Jurassic Park universe? According to Johansson, Zora is not simply reacting to chaos; she’s a driving force behind the story. The new film, directed by Gareth Edwards, is expected to introduce fresh plot twists while staying true to the franchise’s roots.

Johansson’s statement hints at a character who is more than just a survivor. With Koepp returning as screenwriter, fans are hoping for the same clever storytelling that made the original Jurassic Park iconic.

Scarlett Johansson’s involvement has brought new attention to Jurassic World Rebirth. The film is part of Universal’s plan to revive the franchise with a new cast and storyline. David Koepp, who wrote the first Jurassic Park in 1993, brings back his signature suspense and science twist.

Jurassic World Rebirth will roar into theaters on July 2, 2025. Alongside Scarlett Johansson as Zora, the film stars Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the new installment promises fresh thrills and a compelling story that brings fans back to the dinosaur adventure they love.

