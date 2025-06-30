Hollywood 1st Half Box Office Report Card 2025: Minecraft, Lilo & Stitch lead over Mission Impossible 8 and F1

Half of 2025 has passed and Hollywood has witnessed some big money spinners at the box office, with A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch's global domination. Here's a look at the box office report card of Hollywood releases in the first half of 2025.

The fantasy adventure live-action movie A Minecraft starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black stormed over USD 954 million at the worldwide box office in its entire theatrical run. It, currently, holds the top spot among the top-grossing Hollywood movies of 2025. Lilo & Stitch, another live-actioner, secured the second spot with a global cume of USD 945 million. Both movies ended their box office journey on a solid note, though, missed out on hitting the USD 1 billion mark.

Advertisement

F1 (Formula One) aims to secure third spot, will flirt with MI 8

The recently released sports-drama F1 (Formula One) starring Brad Pitt has debuted to a phenomenal opening and is expected to surpass the total cume of How To Train Your Dragon by the end of its theatrical run. Going by the trends and projections, the movie has the potential to flirt with the numbers of Mission: Impossible- The Dead Reckoning and end up somewhere at the third or fourth spot.

Though, its too early to predict but if the movie continues to score well in the next two weeks, it is projected to smash over Rs 625 million before leaving the cinemas. Take a look at other Hollywood biggies that left an indelible mark at the box office this year.

Top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2025 first half at the worldwide box office:

Sr No. Movie Name Global Gross Box Office 1 A Minecraft Movie USD 954 million 2 Lilo & Stitch USD 945 million 3 F1: The Movie USD 625 million (expected) 4 Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning USD 561 million 5 How To Train Your Dragon USD 454 million 6 Captain America: Brave New World USD 415 million 7 Thunderbolts* USD 381 million 8 Sinners USD 364 million 9 Final Destination: Bloodlines USD 283 million 10 Snow White USD 205 million

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: F1 Global Weekend Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer races its way to USD 144 million worldwide; Almost doubles pre-release projections