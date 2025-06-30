KPop Demon Hunters Beats BTS on Spotify, Debuts on Billboard 200 Becoming ONLY 2025 Soundtrack to Land on List

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans have made the world go crazy with their innovative, imaginative, and ingenious animated creation, KPop Demon Hunters. When the English-language film first dropped on June 20, its massively positive response could not have been anticipated. While the visuals have been a feast, the music for the K-pop-inspired release has found its own enormous fan following. Songs like Soda Pop and Your Idol have become the earworms that fans have been awaiting for a long time. Now, the soundtrack has debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 8, proving its global popularity.

KPop Demon Hunters on global music charts

Previously, KPop Demon Hunters challenged South Korean titans BTS for a spot on the Global Spotify Chart and eventually surpassed them with a spot at No. 13. Million of listens raked in for the multi-talented record of songs, led by Golden, the name which is interestingly also shared by a chart-topping song from Jungkook of BTS. The latest record shows an upward climb in the coming days, and it seems to be only a matter of time before some of these tracks end up on the Billboard Hot 100.

The US chart for the film observed another impressive debut, ranking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart. It is the first soundtrack released in 2025 to find a Top 10 spot on the list, and the highest ranking this year. It has been reported that the album recorded 27,000 streaming equivalent album units, 3,000 physical album sales and 1,000 track equivalent album units. Earlier, it was Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked soundtrack album which landed on the chart, maintaining a high ranking since 2024, through to this year.

Contributions to the KPop Demon Hunters album involves TWICE members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung. Other singers include the fictional groups from the film, HUNTRIX and Saja Boys, among others.

