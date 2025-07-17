Son of Sardaar 2's The PO PO Song out, netizens say ‘Lord Ajay Devgn dropped one more banger dance step…’

Ajay Devgn is returning as Sardaar! Following the success of Raid 2, the actor is gearing up for the release of Son of Sardaar 2. Serving as a sequel to the 2012 hit comedy film, Son Of Sardaar 2 is making waves for Devgn's no-effort dance steps. The makers have just released their new peppy dance number, The PO PO Song, sung by Guru Randhawa. Here's how the eagle-eyed social media users reacted to it.

The PO PO Song is out, here's how netizens reacted

A major section of the audience found the new song trash, while Ajay Devgn's fans are drooling over the dance number. The song is getting mixed reactions on social media.

A social media user shared the video clip and wrote, "Lord Ajay Devgn dropped another banger dance step in The Po Po Song (dance and laugh emoji).” Another remarked, "Successfully destroyed one more iconic song (love emoji) #THEPOPOSONG #SonOfSardaar2." One more wrote, "Lo bhai kar lia Ajay Devgn ne dance. Dunia ka ek asambhav karya sambhav hua. #AjayDevgn #SonOfSardaar2 #ThePoPoSong".

Another commented, "The PO PO song is out and it's a total vibe, just the PO PO part doesn't feel that good. And Ajay Devgn cared to move his body a little. Mrunal Thakur and other actors looked amazing. #ThePOPOsong #PoPoSong #SonOfSardaar2 #MrunalThakur #AjayDevgn."

Son of Sardaar 2 Cast and Crew

Starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the comedy sequel boasts an ensemble cast that includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Chunky Pandey, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta, and the late actor Mukul Dev.

The movie is helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, who is best known for directing several Punjabi movies, including Kali Jotta, Paani Paani Cha Madhaani, Godday Godday Cha, and others. The movie is majorly shot in abroad locations as the story is set in Scotland. Son of Sardaar 2 is releasing in cinemas on July 25, clashing with the Hollywood movie Fantastic Four: The First Step.

