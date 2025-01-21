Sky Force EXCLUSIVE: Veer Pahariya reveals how co-star Akshay Kumar taught him to do daredevil stunts; 'no harness, no safety just to have the guts...'

Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya is set to make his big-screen debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming action-drama Sky Force. In an exclusive interview, the actor shared how Akshay Kumar taught him to perform daring stunts without a harness or safety, emphasizing the importance of having the guts to do it.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Veer Pahariya shared, “Kyunki aapne Sooryavanshi ko mention kiya, mera ek khushnaseebi hai ki jab trailer launch hua tha humari entry helicopter se hui thi. Toh aap ne agar wo daredevil stunt dekha jo itna iconic raha Akshay Kumar sir aur helicopter ki jo love story hai wo itne saalo ki hai. Toh inhone iss love story mein mujhe bhi shaamil kiya toh I was very very happy.”

(Since you mentioned Sooryavanshi, I feel fortunate that our entry was through a helicopter when the trailer was launched. If you saw that daredevil stunt that became so iconic with Akshay Kumar sir and the helicopter, their love story has been ongoing for many years. He included me in this love story, and I was very, very happy).

He added, “He taught me stunts in the air, no harness, no safety just to have the guts to do it. It’s amazing how much confidence he has in that. That is something jo mein sikha hu ispe.” (That is something I have learned from him).

Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, stars Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film will be released on January 24, 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

The trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into India’s first and deadliest airstrike, packed with intense action and gripping dialogues, ensuring an exciting cinematic experience.

