EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi reunites with Vishesh Bhatt for high-octane action drama; details inside

Bollywood’s beloved star Emraan Hashmi, known for his gripping performances across action, romance, and drama, is all set to reunite with Vishesh Bhatt for a high-octane action drama. Fans of the actor have every reason to celebrate, as this marks another exciting collaboration between Hashmi and Bhatt, a duo that has delivered some of the most iconic films in Bollywood.

A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla that the much-anticipated project will bring back the signature elements—intense action, deep emotions, and an unforgettable soundtrack—that made Emraan Hashmi a household name. The official announcement is expected later this month, adding to the anticipation surrounding this film.

The collaboration between Vishesh Films and Emraan Hashmi has always been a winning formula, with films like Jannat, Raaz, Murder, Awarapan, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani continuing to be cherished by fans. These films not only left a mark with their gripping narratives but also delivered some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable songs.

Emraan Hashmi, widely praised for his ability to bring depth and charisma to his characters, has consistently impressed audiences with his versatility. His upcoming collaboration with Vishesh Bhatt promises to take fans on a nostalgic ride back to his golden era, blending action, romance, and compelling storytelling.

Meanwhile, apart from this, the Tiger 3 actor has another exciting project lined up ahead. As per a report in Filmfare, he is also teaming up with Neeraj Pandey for a thriller show, which will feature Zoya Afroz in the lead. The project, produced by an OTT platform, has already gone on floors.

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Showtime, alongside Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajeev Khandelwal. He is also gearing up for G2, co-starring Adivi Sesh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

