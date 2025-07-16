EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Zareen Khan's shocking revelations about Aksar 2 director Anant Mahadaven, 'jahan zarurat nahi thi vahan bhi bolenge..'

Zareen Khan is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry. She became a household name after debuting in films opposite Salman Khan in Veer in 2010. After this, she appeared in several films, including Aksar 2, which was released in 2017.

However, the movie became a topic of discussion when Zareen accused the makers of forcing her to do bold scenes, despite having been informed that the movie wouldn't have many kissing scenes.

Advertisement

Zareen Khan blames Aksar 2 director for kiss controversy

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Zareen Khan disclosed that when she went for Aksar 2 narration, director Anant Mahadevan narrated the story. She expressed joy at being a part of a hit film's sequel. She remembered asking the director whether there were bold scenes in Aksar 2; he told her, "No, we are not making a Hate Story."

The actress mentioned that she was told that the movie would not have many bold scenes. Zareen continued, "When the shooting started, every other scene there was some kiss happening, some this happening. Then I found this very weird."

Watch Zareen Khan's interview with Hindi Rush here-

Zareen elaborated that in her previous project, she was told there would be bold scenes before they started shooting for the movie. She said, "Aise nahi bola that we are making this, and when you go on set every day, some surprise is thrown on you. So, of course, I am going to react to it. Toh bas voh maine react kiya."

Advertisement

She explained director Anant Mahadevan had told her that they are not making Hate Story. She said, "He could not have a word in front of the producers. Toh voh producers ke pass jaake mere khilaaf kuch bol dete the. Mere pass aake kehte ki 'Producers pressure daal rahe hai mere pe. Mai kya kar sakta hu' (He used to go to the producers and speak against me. He used to tell me 'Proucers are pressurising me. What can I do')."

The Veer actor mentioned that, as a result, a rift developed between her and the producers. She continued, "End mai vahi hua, I became the bad person over there. There became a rift between the producers and me, so much so that I was not even called for my film's premiere."

Zareen explained that she can't tolerate lies, and this is why she reacted to it. She recalled, "Jaha pe zarurat nahi thi vaha pe bhi bolege ek (kiss) karo. Muje ek time pe bola hai ki ye kapde hai but acahank se ekdum ajeeb hi ho gaye. (Where it was not required, there also they asked me to do a kiss. I was told to wear a particular outfit, and later it was something else)."

Advertisement

Along with Zareen Khan, Aksar 2 also starred Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla as leads. The movie was released in 2017.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill drops stunning PICS in blue casual outfit, Zareen Khan reacts, brother Shehbaz Badesha demands credits