Lee Do Hyun's Philippines fan meet: Sweet Home star announces date of final stop of post-military tour

Lee Do Hyun has been enthusiastically connecting with his fans across various cities worldwide since his military discharge on May 13. His Re DO HYUN fan meeting tour is nearing its conclusion, with its final stop being in Manila. Filipino fans are particularly thrilled as this marks the actor's first-ever event in the city. On June 15, the X account of Lunari Global announced the date and ticketing details for the fanmeet.

When will Lee Do Hyun's fanmeet in Manila be held?

The Manila stop will mark the end of Lee Do Hyun's fanmeet across eight Asian cities. It started with two events in Seoul on June 14 and 15 and its final Philippines meet will take place on August 2 at DEV M Convention Center. With this tour, the actor made a meaningful comeback to the stage. Fans got to be a part of the significant moment as he started a new chapter in his career after serving in the military.

It provided them a precious opportunity to come together and commemorate the Sweet Home star's return to the spotlight.

When and where to purchase Lee Do Hyun's Manila fanmeet tickets?

Ticket purchase details for the Philippines stop of Re DO HYUN fan meet have been announced by the official ticketing site of the event, Lunari Global. The fanmeet pass sale will start on June 22 at 12 PM PHT (9:30 AM IST) on their officials website. Making the announcement, they invited fans to "Secure your spot for Lee Do Hyun’s first fanmeeting in the PHILIPPINES."

Lee Do Hyun's latest and upcoming projects

Lee Do Hyun has not yet appeared on any movies or series since his military discharge, however, he is reportedly filming for one. The actor took over Cha Eun Woo's role in Hong Sisters' next project, titled Grand Galaxy Hotel. He will play the lead role opposite Resident Playbook fame Shin Shi Ah in this upcoming Netflix fantasy drama.

Lee Do Hyun captivated audiences with his standout performances in popular dramas such as Sweet Home, 18 Again, and The Glory. Most recently, he starred alongside Kim Go Eun in the chilling horror film Exhuma (2024), which further solidified his reputation as a versatile actor.

