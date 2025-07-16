Ravi Teja’s father Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju passes away at 90, Chiranjeevi mourns sharing heartfelt memory

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently dealing with a very tough time in his personal life, as his father, Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, has passed away. The actor’s father used to reside with him in Hyderabad.

Ravi Teja’s father passes away at 90

Condolences have started pouring in for Ravi Teja and his family ever since news about his father’s demise has surfaced. The latter was 90 at the time of his death, and reports suggest that he had been suffering from age-related health issues. He passed away on July 15.

More about Ravi Teja’s father Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju

When it comes to his personal life, Ravi Teja has always kept a low profile. His father, Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, was a pharmacist by profession and managed to stay out of the limelight, despite his son’s stardom.

Rajagopal Raju is survived by his wife, Rajya Lakshmi, and sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju. His other son, Bharath Raju, passed away tragically in a car crash some years back.

Chiranjeevi mourns Rajagopal Raju’s demise

Among countless fans and followers of Ravi Teja extending condolences to him at this difficult hour, megastar Chiranjeevi expressed grief in a heartfelt message.

He said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ravi Teja's father, Raj Gopal Raju garu. I last met him on the sets of Waltair Veerayya. In this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

Ravi Teja’s work front

After a lukewarm response to his last film, Mr. Bachchan, Ravi Teja is gearing up for his next movie, Mass Jathara. He is joined by Sreeleela as the lead actress.

He also has another project in the queue next, which is RT76. The movie would be directed by Tirumala Kishore. It is slated for a Sankranthi 2026 release in theaters.

