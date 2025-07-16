Salon de Holmes CONFIRMED for Season 2 following strong finale: Know if Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo and others will return

In an impressive show of confidence, producers of Salon de Holmes have wasted no time confirming the drama’s return. Just a day after the season finale aired, an official from the production team revealed on July 16 that a second season has already been approved.

“We recently confirmed the production of Season 2,” a representative shared with Xports News, confirming that development is already underway. The news comes as fans are still processing the series’ explosive conclusion, which aired on July 15.

Min Jin Ki to helm Season 2; Original cast in talks to return

Season 2 is expected to continue under the direction of Min Jin Ki, who led the first season to success. The casting details are still being finalized. The original leads, including Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, Nam Ki Ae and Kim Dasom, are reportedly in discussions. They all are showing strong interest in returning to reprise their roles.

The production team is said to be in early planning stages, with script development and filming schedules to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Salon de Holmes Season 1 ends on a high note

Salon de Holmes wrapped up its first season with a notable spike in viewership. According to data, the finale, Episode 10, scored a series-high rating of 4.6%. It reflects the popularity of the drama during its run on ENA and streaming platform Coupang Play. The series managed to carve out a unique space in the crowded K-drama scene. It’s all thanks to its genre-blending plot, action-driven plot, and engaging characters.

Salon de Holmes plot recap

Loosely inspired by a novel of the same name, Salon de Holmes follows the story of four spirited women. They band together to protect their community from wrongdoers. Set in an apartment complex, the show introduces viewers to:

Gong Mi Ri (Lee Si Young): A razor-sharp amateur sleuth with a knack for solving mysteries.

Chu Kyung Ja (Jung Young Joo): A retired ace detective with unmatched instincts.

Jeon Ji Hyun (Nam Ki Ae): An insurance expert who uses her industry smarts to expose fraud.

Park So Hee (Kim Dasom): A jack-of-all-trades part-timer whose resourcefulness makes her an asset to the team.

Together, these four housewives form an unorthodox detective club. They combine their distinct skills to bring justice to their neighborhood in the most entertaining ways possible.

