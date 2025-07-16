Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani become parents: When Yodha star revealed why his mom wanted baby girl in family

Sidharth Malhotra began his acting career with Student of the Year, alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, in 2012. On the personal front, Sidharth has now entered a new phase of fatherhood as he and his wife, actress Kiara Advani, have become parents to a daughter. There was a time when the Yodha star revealed that his mom wanted a baby girl in their family.

When Sidharth Malhotra's mom wished for a baby girl

During a conversation with comedian Zakir Khan for Netflix India in 2023, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about growing up with his brother, Harshad Malhotra, and how their mom, Rimma Malhotra, wished to have a baby girl in their family. Sidharth shared that she wanted her sons to get married and have kids.

The Param Sundari star recalled that his brother Harshad became a father to a son. "Meri maa ko abhi bhi umeed hai ki ek toh ladki ho parivaar mein (My mother still wishes for a girl in our family)," he added.

Sidharth Malhotra shares a close bond with his mom Rimma Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, born into a Delhi household, shares a close bond with his mother, Rimma Malhotra. Sidharth often posts pictures with her on his Instagram handle, especially on birthdays and Mother's Day.

The Shershaah actor once opened up about how his mother, Rimma, raised him and his brother, Harshad, alone, as his father, Sunil Malhotra, traveled a lot. Talking to Lilly Singh, the actor called his mother a "rockstar" for playing the role of both parents at times.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth's father, Sunil Malhotra, is a former captain of the Merchant Navy. Rimma Malhotra is a homemaker.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are blessed with a baby girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed a baby girl on July 15, 2025. The news of their daughter's birth broke in the evening yesterday. The couple announced the birth of their child on Wednesday, July 16, on Instagram. They accompanied the post with a heartwarming note.

Sidharth and Kiara have been married for two years. They fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah. The couple exchanged marital vows on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

