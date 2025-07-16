Mega157: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara shoot romantic song for 1st time? Know latest update from Anil Ravipudi's action comedy

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project Mega157 pairs him romantically with Nayanthara for the first time. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is currently being filmed and is slated for release in Sankranthi 2026. For the uninitiated, this film marks the Jawan actress’s return to Telugu cinema after nearly two years.

Chiranjeevi shoots first-ever romantic dance number with Nayanthara

According to a Telugu 360 report, the lead actors of the film, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, have come together to shoot a romantic dance number for the first time.

It is worth noting that the two were paired opposite each other in the previous film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, but no romantic song was filmed featuring them. It would be interesting to witness the duo pulling it off.

The romantic melody is reportedly being shot in Kerala, and Bhanu Master has choreographed it. However, official confirmation from the makers is still awaited on the matter.

When will Mega157’s shoot be wrapped up?

That’s not all. The report further states that the current shooting schedule will be completed by July 23. After this, the team will take a small break and reassemble in August for the next Hyderabad schedule of the movie.

Anil Ravipudi is reportedly aiming to complete the shoot in its entirety by October this year, as the film has secured a Sankranthi 2026 theatrical release.

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s work front next

Besides Mega157, Chiranjeevi also has Vishwambhara in the pipeline next, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. He also has a film with Srikanth Odela in the works, in addition to this.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, is set to essay a powerful role in Yash’s upcoming project, Toxic. She also has Patriot starring Mohanlal and Mammootty in the schedule ahead.

Additionally, films like Dear Students, Rakkayie, and Mannangatti Since 1920 are also a part of her work front.

