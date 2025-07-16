Baahubali The Epic has a runtime of 5 hours and 27 minutes? Rana Daggubati REACTS to SS Rajamouli's duology re-release

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty starrer Baahubali remains iconic for more than one reason. The SS Rajamouli-led film franchise is now gearing up for a re-release in October 2025, with the two parts combined into a single movie.

However, buzz about the final version of the re-release film left everyone in a frenzy after speculation about its lengthy runtime of over 5 hours and 27 minutes surfaced.

Advertisement

Rana Daggubati reacts to length runtime buzz of Baahubali The Epic

Recently, actor Rana Daggubati broke his silence on the bizarre runtime news surrounding the re-release of his film Baahubali.

Speaking at the pre-release event for the film Kotthapallilo Okappudu in Hyderabad, the actor said, “Only Rajamouli knows it. He will not share anything until it is locked.”

Why did Anushka Shetty skip attending Baahubali reunion?

It was recently that Baahubali clocked 10 years since its release, and the entire cast and crew arranged a reunion party. While nearly all the actors were present, it was Anushka Shetty who seemed to be missing from the evening.

A Telugu 360 report later suggested that the actress skipped attending the evening because of her look in Ghaati. Well, Anushka had lost a lot of weight for her role in the upcoming Krish Jagarlamudi directorial and had therefore been avoiding public appearances so far.

When Prabhas commented on chances of Baahubali 3 being made

Advertisement

Whether you agree or not, Baahubali remains one of the most loved and popular films in Indian cinema. Audiences were left thrilled with the two-part period drama, which grossed a whopping amount at the box office.

In one of his previous interviews with Rajeev Masand, Prabhas had spilled the beans on the possibility of SS Rajamouli making a third part of the film franchise.

The actor mentioned that he had completed only 60 percent of the script in parts 1 and 2, and that a further portion remained.

In his words, “If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3, he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60% there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don’t know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not.”

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Mahesh Babu goes Prabhas way, skips use of body double for stunts in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus