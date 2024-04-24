Byeon Woo Seok is one of the most popular K-drama actors in the current scenario due to his appearance in the ongoing K-drama Lovely Runner, starring Kim Hye Yoon. The story follows a girl who goes back in time to save the life of her celebrity crush. Right from the premiere of the first episode, the show has been gaining traction from the audience for its delightful storyline and the cast members.

Byeon Woo Seok’s performance in the K-drama has connected with the audience on a personal level. Gaining praise from the viewers for his acting, the actor is gaining immense popularity in the K-drama community. Moreover, the show itself is receiving high ratings, as much as 3.44 percent nationwide, as recorded by Nielsen Korea.

However, the actor has previously appeared in various other K-dramas and movies, showcasing his versatility through different roles. Byeon Woo Seok is unafraid to step out of his comfort zone and take on characters that he has never done before. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the work that he has done previously.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Byeon Woo Seok’s K-dramas and movies that you should check out

1. Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

Byeon Woo Seok made his mark in the historical romance genre as Do Joon in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. Set in the Joseon era, this plot follows three handsome young men who run a matchmaking agency, promising to turn any man into a desirable groom. However, their world turns upside down when the agency's leader, Ma Hoon, receives a request to transform the humble blacksmith, Lee Soo, into a noble suitor. Amidst their efforts to fulfill this unusual request, secrets from their pasts resurface, threatening their friendships and the success of their agency.

Advertisement

2. Record of Youth

Set against the backdrop of the fashion world, this drama explores the dreams and struggles of young individuals pursuing their passions. At its core is the story of Sa Hye Jun, a young, aspiring model with dreams of becoming an actor, played by Park Bo Gum. Alongside him is An Jeong Ha, a makeup artist with her own aspirations, portrayed by Park So Dam. The ensemble is completed by Byeon Woo Seok's character, Won Hae Hyo, Hye Jun's childhood friend and fellow model, who faces his own struggles and aspirations within the industry. As they navigate the highs and lows of the industry, facing rejections and betrayals, they forge deep friendships and ignite sparks of romance.

3. Moonshine

In this movie, Byeon Woo Seok played the role of Kim Hyun Jin, a young man entangled in a dangerous game of secrets and betrayal. Struggling to escape his troubled past, Hyun Jin finds himself embroiled in a complex web of secrets and betrayal. As he delves deeper into the shadows, he discovers that nothing is as it seems, and trust becomes a scarce commodity. With every twist and turn, Hyun Jin must navigate treacherous waters, confronting his inner demons while evading external threats.

4. 20th Century Girl

In this love story, Byeon Woo Seok takes on the role of Poong Woon Ho, a high school heartthrob. However, a girl with a heart condition falls in love with him but due to her commitment to traveling overseas for surgery, she is unable to pursue him. Her best friend promises to keep tabs on the boy until her return. But as circumstances become more complicated, she starts to fall for Poong Woon Ho instead. Filled with angst and agony, Byeon Woo Seok’s portrayal of the character will surely tug at your heartstrings.

5. Soulmate

The story follows the story of two women who are best friends, Mi So and Ha Eun, from their childhood through high school. However, they separate when one of them falls in love and begins a relationship with a boy in their late teens. Their relationship further suffers when Mi So travels abroad to pursue further education. Byeon Woo Seok plays the role of Ham Jin-woo, Ha Eun’s love interest. Although his role is not major, his performance adds substance to the plot.

Advertisement

6. Strong Girl Namsoon

Byeon Woo Seok takes on the role of CEO, Ryu Shi Oh, who is ruthless and cold yet has a heart of gold. The plot of the K-drama follows a girl who disappears as a child in Mongolia and returns to her billionaire mother her grandmother. However, her mother and grandmother both get entangled in a drug case, and between all of that is a company named Doogo involved which is run by Ryu Shi Oh.

7. Lovely Runner

The K-drama is still ongoing and only 6 episodes of it has been released. So far, the plot is progressing at a steady pace, giving the audience ample amounts of heart-fluttering scenes. Byeon Woo Seok has been providing exceptionally swoon-worthy performances that the viewers cannot help but fall for the character. New episodes of the show will be airing every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST via the South Korean network, tvN.

ALSO READ: What happens if NewJeans decides to leave HYBE? ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin's history explained