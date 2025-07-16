General Hospital Spoilers, July 16 Episode: Will Drew’s Revenge Really Make Michael Pay for His Betrayal?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, July 16, hint at new tensions in Port Charles. Drew wants to get even with Michael, while Nina blames herself for putting Daisy in danger. Sasha’s plan to leave town and Tracy’s concerns about Michael’s next move will shake things up too.

Sasha plans to leave town with Daisy

Sasha just told Nina that she’s packing up and taking Daisy with her. On Wednesday’s episode, Sasha will explain her reasons. She believes leaving is the safest option for Daisy after everything that’s happened. Nina, however, feels the blame is on her shoulders. She will tell Sasha she should have protected everyone from Sonny’s mob connections and the threats that followed. But Sasha won’t blame Nina and will try to reassure her before they say goodbye.

Meanwhile, Michael will think about leaving town as well. He wonders if it’s best to take the kids, Wiley and Amelia, and go somewhere safe. Sasha’s exit plan might tempt him to join her and Daisy. But Tracy won’t stand by if Michael tries to disappear with the children. She’ll turn to Jason and ask him to talk Michael out of it before it’s too late.

Drew promises payback for Michael

Drew will talk to Willow and promise that Michael will get a taste of his own medicine. He plans to show Michael what it feels like to be betrayed and manipulated. Willow will hear Drew’s full plan on Wednesday’s episode, so GH fans can expect some tense scenes ahead.

Elsewhere, Stella will find Curtis and tell him she’s not happy with his choices. She wants Curtis to fix his problems with Portia, but Curtis won’t say much about their marriage troubles or the chaos Drew is causing.

Portia’s stress will hit a breaking point. She’ll lose control, shout in frustration, and smash her laptop. All the family drama is finally taking its toll on her.

Over with Trina, she’ll open up to Josslyn about how Kai let her down. She’s upset and feels betrayed. Josslyn will listen, offer support, and give some advice to help Trina figure things out.

