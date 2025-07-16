General Hospital Recap, July 15 Episode: Tracy Threatens to Expose Nina’s Secret and Marco’s Escape Fails

The General Hospital recap for the July 15 episode shows Tracy pushing Nina into a corner while Marco’s plan to break free goes wrong. Meanwhile, Willow finds out her custody hearing is delayed, which sparks new tensions in Port Charles.

Tracy blackmails Nina over Measure C

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy called Nina over for tea and laid out a proposition. She wanted Nina to use her media influence to sway the vote on Measure C and force Sonny out of town. Nina pretended she needed a good reason to agree and suggested Tracy talk Michael into letting Willow see her kids.

When Nina stalled, Tracy threatened to expose Nina’s secret about sleeping with Drew. Backed into a corner, Nina gave in but warned under her breath that Tracy had picked the wrong person to mess with.

Willow confronts Michael over visitation

At GH, Willow clashed with Michael when he revealed that her actions at the pool had delayed the custody hearing until October. This upset Willow, who then turned her anger on Sasha for not backing her up.

Later, when Daisy went in for her checkup, Willow overheard talk about an international trip and worried that Michael might take her kids out of the country. Michael shot back that he had no such plans and spent a warm moment with Sasha and Daisy afterward.

Nina stayed at the hospital to see Sasha and Daisy, which gave Sasha the chance to say goodbye. Nina was surprised to learn that Sasha planned to leave town with Daisy for safety. Over at the mansion, Michael updated Tracy on Sasha’s plan, leaving Tracy rattled about him losing his daughter.

Marco’s escape fails

Elsewhere, Jason assigned a guard to watch Marco closely and warned him not to slip up. But Marco tricked the guard into opening the door by faking a diabetes issue. He smashed a chair over the guard and tried to run, but was caught and restrained again.

At the church, Sonny pressured Sidwell to stop funding Measure C and his media attacks if he wanted Marco back safely. Lucas demanded answers from Jason but got nowhere. Sonny brushed off Lucas’ threats, leaving Lucas to push Sidwell to fix the mess himself.

Finally, Drew met with Carly but got nowhere with her. He later found Willow at the hospital and promised they would get the kids away from Michael soon. Drew made it clear he’s ready to fight.

