The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Release Date, Cast, How to Watch and Episode Guide

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres Wednesday, July 16, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy, the coming-of-age series returns to Cousins Beach for another summer of love, heartbreak and big choices for Belly Conklin.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 come out?

Fans can watch the first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 starting July 16 at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Prime Video. Unlike previous seasons, this season will release new episodes weekly every Wednesday, as per USA Today. Season 3 will have 11 episodes in total, wrapping up with the finale on September 17.

Who’s in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 cast?

Lola Tung returns as Isabel 'Belly' Conklin, the main character caught between two brothers. Christopher Briney is back as Conrad Fisher, Belly’s first love, while Gavin Casalegno plays Jeremiah Fisher, her current boyfriend.

Sean Kaufman will also return as Belly’s brother Steven, and Rain Spencer is back as her best friend Taylor. Jackie Chung reprises her role as Laurel, Belly’s mother. Other returning faces include Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, David Iacono as Cam, Elsie Fisher as Skye, Kyra Sedgwick as Aunt Julia, Colin Ferguson as John Conklin, and Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher.

Here’s what happens in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

At the end of Season 2, Belly chose Jeremiah and let go of her past with Conrad. But in Season 3, that past shows up again. According to the official logline, “Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life.”

Now, Belly is spending another summer in Cousins Beach after her junior year of college. She must face the same question: who really has her heart? “Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same,” Prime Video teases.

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

All episodes stream on Amazon Prime Video. The first two seasons are already available to watch if you need to catch up.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode schedule:

Episodes 1 & 2: July 16

Episode 3: July 23

Episode 4: July 30

Episode 5: August 6

Episode 6: August 13

Episode 7: August 20

Episode 8: August 27

Episode 9: September 3

Episode 10: September 10

Episode 11 (Finale): September 17

