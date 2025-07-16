BTS in LA: Alleged fan shares gym moment with RM and V, fans express concern over location leak

5 out of 7 BTS members are currently in Los Angeles, USA, working on their new music. They are in preparation for a full-group comeback slated for Spring 2026. While diligently attending recording sessions, they utilized their breaks to host livestreams, go shopping and hit the gym. A fan recently shared an anecdote about a chance encounter with RM and V during a workout session, which went viral and sparked mixed reactions.

Fan shared anecdote of alleged meeting with BTS' V and RM

A recent fan account of an alleged chance encounter with BTS' leader RM and V is making significant buzz on social media. The fanboy claimed to have met the artists while working out in a gym in LA. As per him, he recognised V but was sure about RM, as he looked different from his pictures. He mentioned that V tapped his shoulder to ask him if a particular bench was free to use for working out.

While freaking out at the unexpected incident, the fanboy somehow managed to ask for a photo. However, V and RM allegedly politely refused him as they were in the midst of their free time activity. The fanboy further mentioned that when he was leaving the gym, V smiled at him and said "bye."

The anecdote, which he shared on TikTok, sparked mixed reaction from BTS ARMY, with some feeling envious while others being happy for him. The lucky fanboy even made a relatable comment like, "I swear, I’m not washing that t-shirt [which V touched] for at least a month."

Fan's alleged encounter with V and RM sparked privacy concerns

The fan who allegedly met the BTS members at an LA gym, posted footage of the location, sparking concerns among fans about potential privacy issues for the artists. One of them stated, "i saw that video and the guy has 500k+ followers. i'm worried that the stalkers will find the location of the gym." In response, others urged the fandom to refrain from sharing the video further, emphasizing the importance of respecting the K-pop stars' private lives and even suggested reporting the original post.

