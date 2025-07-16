Confidence Queen first look: Park Min Young turns into high-flying con artist for action K-drama, know release plans

Actress Park Min Young has given fans a fresh look at her new on-screen persona ahead of her highly anticipated drama Confidence Queen. On July 15, she shared a set of photos on her personal Instagram account. She offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her transformation for the series.

In the images, Park Min Young is seen wearing a sharp navy-blue flight attendant uniform accented with bold yellow details. She beams confidently into the camera, fully immersed in character. Her short caption, “I will serve you with all my heart,” playfully teases her character’s deceptive charm.

The actress also tagged the drama’s official title, confirming that the photos were taken on the set of Confidence Queen. It further fuelled excitement among fans awaiting her comeback.

Park Min Young teases one of many disguises for her con artist role

Though the photos appear light-hearted, they offer an important clue into Park Min Young’s new role. The uniform suggests one of many disguises her character may use in the series. It’s a detail that aligns perfectly with the show's premise about con artists who adopt different identities to trick their targets.

Park is known for her ability to completely embody a wide range of roles, from office professionals to royal consorts. She once again draws praise for how effortlessly she blends into her new character.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with excitement. Many praise her visuals while speculating about how this particular disguise fits into the drama’s storyline. Given that her character is part of a trio of con artists, it's likely viewers will see her take on multiple guises throughout the series.

Confidence Queen, a remake of The Confidence Man JP

Confidence Queen is the Korean remake of the 2018 Japanese drama The Confidence Man JP. It’s a critically acclaimed series that combines comedy, crime, and clever storytelling. The story will be focused on three eccentric swindlers who use elaborate schemes to trick the corrupt. The Korean version promises its own flair with a cast led by Park Min Young.

In this new version, Park Min Young plays Yoon Yi Rang. She’s a highly intelligent con artist who boasts an IQ of 165 and belongs to the top 1% of genius minds. Yi Rang is no ordinary scammer. She uses her intellect and cold, calculated charm to manipulate even the most ruthless criminals.

Confidence Queen release plans

Confidence Queen, Amazon’s first Korean original series, is set for a global premiere on September 6, 2025. The drama will stream on Coupang Play in Korea and on Prime Video internationally (excluding Korea). From sky-high disguises to ground-level cons, Park Min Young seems ready to steal the show; one scam at a time.

