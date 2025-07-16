SSMB29: Mahesh Babu goes Prabhas way, skips use of body double for stunts in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus

All eyes are on SSMB29, as it is gearing up to be one of a kind films in Telugu cinema. Directed by the creative genius, SS Rajamouli, the project has been tagged as a globe-trotting adventure by many. The movie has been shot across different locations in India and even outside the country.

Will Mahesh Babu shoot his own stunts for SSMB29?

According to a Telugu Cinema report, Mahesh Babu is said to be following in the footsteps of actors like Prabhas and Ram Charan, who have previously worked with SS Rajamouli.

Well, the Guntur Kaaram star would minimize the use of stunt doubles for the globe-trotting adventure and take on some high-risk action sequences himself. The idea behind this choice is to keep Mahesh at the centre of all these thrilling scenes that are being shot.

However, these are merely reports at the moment, and it remains to be confirmed from the makers' or actor’s side yet.

Did SS Rajamouli replace his oldest cinematographer for SSMB29?

Notable cinematographer Senthik Kumar, who’s worked with SS Rajamouli in a number of films like Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning, and RRR, recently revealed not being a part of SSMB29.

Speaking with Telugu 360, he explained the reason behind his absence and said, “It's Rajamouli's call. He wanted to try someone new for SSMB29, which is why I'm not working as the cinematographer.”

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra shot extensive dance sequences for the film

While the makers have kept the status of the film’s shooting under wraps, a report by Deccan Chronicle revealed that Mahesh Babu would be performing a solo and racy dance number in the movie.

For this purpose, a large-scale set has been created, replicating a marketplace in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra has shot a scene of Mayurbhanj Chhau dance in the movie. This was confirmed by the choreographer himself with a post on Instagram.

