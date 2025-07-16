Our Unwritten Seoul stars Park Jinyoung and Park Bo Young's cheek kiss poses earn online flak: ‘Selling delulu fantasy…’

Although Our Unwritten Seoul concluded its run on June 29, lead stars Park Bo Young and GOT7’s Jinyoung continue to generate buzz. This time, it’s for a photobooth-style “couple” photoshoot that dropped weeks after the finale. On July 15, new photos of the two actors went viral across social media. They showed the pair locked in sweet, skinship-filled poses that sparked immediate fan reactions.

The playful snapshots featured everything from cheek-to-cheek smiles and kisses to forehead touches. The snaps showcased a closeness that viewers already adored during the drama’s run. Many fans praised the chemistry and expressed surprise that the duo was still promoting the show even after its conclusion.

Park Bo Young & Jinyoung fans melt, but not everyone's onboard

While many were thrilled by the unexpected content, others weren’t so convinced. Some Korean netizens felt the photoshoot was too much too late. Some viewers felt that releasing such photos after the drama had ended was unnecessary and excessive.

Others believed the stars were “selling a delulu fantasy” that came across as too real. Some even suggested it gave off intense “real-couple” vibes that bordered on unrealistic.

Despite the critiques, loyal fans quickly came to the stars' defense. Many argued that the promotional content was harmless fun. The supporters celebrated how natural and comfortable the pair seemed with one another, even off screen.

About Our Unwritten Seoul

Our Unwritten Seoul follows the story of twin sisters. They share the same face but live entirely different lives due to their contrasting personalities. Park Bo Young takes on the dual roles of Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae. The sisters are identical in appearance but worlds apart in character. The plot unfolds as the sisters secretly agree to swap lives. They step into each other’s shoes to face personal challenges and unresolved feelings.

During this switch, they cross paths once again with Lee Ho Su (played by Jinyoung), their former classmate and first love. They also meet Han Se Jin (Ryu Kyung Soo), a young farmer starting a new chapter of his life. As emotions grow and secrets unravel, both Ho Su and Se Jin become important pillars in the twins' journey.

Boyoung and Jinyoung: Still winning hearts

Even though the drama has wrapped, it’s clear the impact of Our Unwritten Seoul continues. The lingering chemistry between Park Bo Young and Jinyoung has sparked both debate and admiration.

Whether it's just lingering promotion or something more, fans are soaking up every moment. And judging by the response, this “couple” still has the internet talking.

