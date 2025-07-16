Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's 'hearts are full' after welcoming baby girl, check out first update as new parents

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are elated after the birth of their baby daughter. The couple has been blessed with their first child on July 15, 2025. Hours after the big news, Sidharth and Kiara have finally announced that they have become parents to a girl. Their latest Instagram post says it all.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani say 'their hearts are full'

On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the news with their Instagram fam. The couple dropped a collaborative post on the platform with a card that reads, 'Baby Girl' in big fonts.

They accompanied the announcement with a sweet note. "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Kiara and Sidharth," their statement reads.

The caption featured a folded hands emoji, a pink heart, and evil eye emojis.

Check out their post here:

Celebrities such as Athiya Shetty, Tara Sharma, and Sophie Choudry have reacted to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's big news. Athiya dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Tara wrote, "A huge congrats." Sophie's comment reads, "Congratulations you guys!!! Lots of love to you both and to your little princess."

According to reports, Kiara had a normal delivery, which took place at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai in the evening on Tuesday.

When Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced their pregnancy

On February 28 of this year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced their pregnancy on Instagram. The Shershaah couple posted a cute picture of their hands kept together as they held baby socks. "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," they had written in a joint post.

Sidharth and Kiara worked together in the 2021 film, Shershaah. Soon, the romance blossomed between them, and they began dating each other. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work fronts

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming production, Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara Advani is gearing up for Hrithik Roshan's War 2, the sequel to War (2019).

