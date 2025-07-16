4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Park Bo Young, Im Siwan, more selected as presenters; here's when and where to watch

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is set to be back with its fourth instalment, featuring exciting acts from various K-pop stars. On July 16, K-media outlet Herald POP announced a part of the performance line-up and also the presenter list for the upcoming show. Popular names like Go Yoon Jung, Park Bo Young, Im Siwan and more have been added to the final list of award presenters, adding on to the excitement.

If you are wondering when and where to stream it online, we got you covered.

4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Presenters

4th Blue Dragon Series Awards will feature an impressive array of presenters. They include– Park Bo Young, Go Yoon Jung, Im Si Wan, Kwak Joon Bin, Geum Hae Na, Park Ji Hyun, Shin Dong Yup, Ahn Eun Jin, Ahn Jae Hong, Um Tae Goo, Yoon Ga Yi, Lee Jung Ha, Jang Ki Yong, Jang Do Yeon, and Jeon Do Yeon. They will take the stage to present awards in different categories, ensuring a thrilling experience for attendees.

The show will be hosted by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo.

4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: When and where to watch

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at Paradise City, Incheon on July 18th at 8:30 PM KST (5:00 PM IST/7:30 AM ET). It will be broadcast live on KBS2 and KBS YouTube channels, making it accessible to international audiences. South Korean viewers can also catch it live on CHZZK, TVING, and Prizm. The red carpet event will begin at 6:40 PM KST.

4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Performance lineup

This year's Blue Dragon Series Awards promises to be a spectacular celebration, with a stellar lineup of acts. JAESSBEE, known for their distinctive style and energetic performances, will take on the show's stage. KiiiKiii, the Starship Entertainment rookie girl group, is also included in the lineup. With both groups set to deliver performances that reflect their individuality, the event is shaping up to be a must-watch.

Moreover, the ceremony will include some secret performances that have yet to be revealed, piquing curiosity about potential surprise guests.

