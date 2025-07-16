Thug Life's Arjun Chidambaram marries longtime GF Jeyashri Chandrasekaran, see FIRST pic from Chennai ceremony

Tamil actor Arjun Chidambaram was noted for his stint in the movie Thug Life, where he played the role of Kahlua, the right-hand man of Sakthi, essayed by Kamal Haasan. He has also been a part of several films, including Ponniyin Selvan-I and Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai, where he has grabbed attention with his performances.

Arjun Chidambaram marries girlfriend Jeyashri Chandrasekaran

The actor had been engaged to his lady love, Jeyashri Chandrasekaran, for a long time now. In his recent Instagram post, Arjun shared a love-filled picture with Jeyashri from their intimate wedding ceremony held in Chennai.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Married my bessst friennnd.”

In the picture, which seemed to have been taken at their reception, Arjun looked dashing in a black suit. On the other hand, Jeyashri opted for a simple sequinned saree, paired with open hair, minimal makeup, and select jewelry pieces.

Arjun and Jeyashri’s traditional wedding ceremony

Speaking about their traditional wedding ceremony, Arjun and Jeyashri dressed in ethnic attire, transforming into the bride and groom. The actor wore a white kurta with veshti and angavastram.

On the other hand, his wife, Jeyashri, looked stunning in a purple and pink-toned kanjeevaram saree, which she accessorized with a kamarbandh and other traditional jewelry, including mathapatti, kadas, jhumkas, and more.

Arjun Chidambaram’s acting career so far

Besides being a film actor, Arjun has also worked in theaters and written several plays. His debut came with the 2015 released film Moone Moonu Varthai. While this was an average hit, the actor then made his breakthrough with Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai.

In 2022, Arjun made a powerful appearance in Ponniyin Selvan-I as Varagunan. His last screen appearance was in Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

