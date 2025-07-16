The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 15 Episode: Liam Signs Waiver for Secret Brain Surgery

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 15, shows big moves and risky choices for some fan favorites. Liam agreed to an experimental surgery that could save his life, while Taylor asked Ridge to pick a wedding date before his Italy trip. Meanwhile, Brooke faced pressure from both Eric and Nick about the trip abroad.

Advertisement

Liam agrees to a risky procedure

At the hospital, Liam made a huge decision about his future. After his brain tumor diagnosis, he realized he wasn’t ready to give up. Bill showed his support and met with Grace privately. Grace revealed there was an experimental procedure that could be Liam’s only hope. Bill was ready to pay anything and signed off on the plan.

Grace explained the surgery wasn’t approved yet and couldn’t happen at the hospital. She stressed it had to stay quiet. Once Bill shared the plan with Liam, Liam quickly agreed. He signed a waiver to move forward. The risky surgery will happen tomorrow at a private surgical center.

Taylor wants a wedding date before Italy trip

Elsewhere, Taylor visited the Forrester mansion and talked to Donna about Brooke possibly joining Ridge and Eric in Italy. Taylor claimed she trusted Ridge but admitted she’d feel better if Nick was there too. Over at Forrester Creations, Eric encouraged Brooke to go on the trip, reminding Ridge of how popular she was there.

Advertisement

After Brooke left, Eric nudged Ridge to enjoy Italy with Brooke. Taylor showed up right then and felt she was interrupting. Once Eric left, Taylor asked Ridge for one thing before he traveled, to set their wedding date.

At Forrester Creations, Nick checked on Brooke after all the recent chaos. When he heard she was planning to fly to Italy with Ridge, he wasn’t happy. Brooke said it was for business, but Nick didn’t buy it. He asked her to fly with him instead and turned on the charm. Brooke seemed tempted by his offer.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 14 Episode: Hope’s Tumor Bombshell Shocks Bill as Liam Wakes Up