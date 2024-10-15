Lee Re joined the entertainment industry when she was young. Born on March 12, 2006, the actress started off early as a model and made her acting debut in 2012 with Goodbye Dear Wife. Over the years, the young actress has won several awards which include Best Supporting Actress for Hope at the 4th Beijing International Film Festival and Best Supporting Actress for Peninsula at the 29th Buil Film Awards. Here are the 7 best Lee Re movies and TV shows.

Hellbound Season 1 and 2

Release year: 2021, 2024

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eun Joon, Yang Ik Jun

The story is based on the webcomic Hellbound, which was written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok. Hellbound deals with fantastical superstitions and cults. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seems suspicious. Season 2 picked up from where Season 1 left. The story follows the religious factions, the New Truth, the Arrowheads, and Sodo leader Hyejin, who must deal with the consequences of the resurrection of the condemned as they reappear from hell. The fight with the demonic supernatural beings continues.

Castaway Diva

Release year: 2023

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon

Castaway Diva was released on October 28, 2023. The tvN drama is streaming on Netflix. The drama stars Park Eun Bin plays the role of Seo Mok Ha who was stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. After her rescue, she tries to adapt to her familiar yet new surroundings of the urban world. Even though the modern world is new to her and she tries to learn and adjust, she doesn't give up on her dreams of becoming a top star.

Radio Romance

Release year: 2018

Director: Moon Joon Ha, Hwang Seung Gi

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Yoon Doo Joon, Yoon Park, Yura

Radio Romance is about a passionate assistant writer who has the drive and heart to work for radio as it was a consolation for her blind mother. When her radio program is on the verge of cancellation, she manages to recruit a popular actor who always needs a script. They together try to make the radio show successful and during the process, slowly catch feelings for each other.

Witch’s Court

Release year: 2017

Director: Kim Min Tae, Kim Young Gyoon

Cast: Jung Ryeo Won, Yoon Hyun Min

Witch at Court features Jung Ryeo Won and Yoon Hyun Min. The story revolves around a fiery lawyer who lives by her own rules but is also rational and logical at the same time. But she has a secret. She is planning for revenge against her mother’s murderers. The drama shows the strong side of the lawyer who is not afraid to take the crooked path to get her revenge.

It’s Okay

Release year: 2023

Director: Kim Hye Young

Cast: Lee Re, Jin Seo Yun, Jung Soo Bin

High school student In Young loses her mother in a car accident, leaving her alone in a harsh world. Despite the challenges, she’s strong, witty, and determined to survive. After being kicked out for unpaid rent, she hides in her art troupe, where she grows closer to its strict director, Seol Ah. Along the way, she forms a bond with a kind local pharmacist, offering moments of warmth amidst her struggles.

Hope

Release year: 2013

Director: Lee Jun Ik

Cast: Sul Kyung Gu, Uhm Ji Won, Lee Re

Inspired by true events, the film depicts the harrowing sexual and aggravated assault of a young girl by a 57-year-old man in a public restroom. Despite his history of violent offences, the court handed down a mere 12-year prison sentence, inciting outrage among the nation's citizens. As the family grapples with the profound aftermath of the incident, the story delves into themes of resilience and the quest for justice and hope.

Peninsula

Release year: 2020

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Cast: Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Lee Re

Peninsula is a sequel to the hit film Train to Busan. The film follows ex-soldier Jung Seok as he returns to an apocalyptic Korea overrun by zombies, four years after the initial outbreak. Tasked with retrieving a truck filled with money, Jung Seok and his team face not only the undead but also a ruthless militia. The film explores themes of survival, redemption, and hope in a world devastated by chaos and despair.

More about Lee Re

Lee Re will be taking on the main role in the upcoming drama Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang. The fantasy mystery is adapted from the novel series Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendo which is written by Reiko Hiroshima and illustrated by jyajya.

She would also be taking on an important role in the film Three Days. The horror film will also star Lee Min Ki and Park Shin Yang.

