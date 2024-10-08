7 best TV shows with Yoon Park

Yoon Park has made his mark on the K-drama industry with hits like Doctor Slump, Birthcare Centre and many more. The actor joined the entertainment industry after completing his military service in his 20s and debuted as a drummer for the band Can't Play Well. He started off his acting career in 2010 with the film Read My Lips. Here are 7 of the best TV shows with Yoon Park.

7 unmissable TV shows with Yoon Park

Doctor Slump

Release year: 2024

Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Park, Kong Seong Ha

Doctor Slump tells the story of Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul who are surgeons. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul who also goes through a tough time at work. Despite their differences, the two find solace and comfort with each other and slowly heal. It stars Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik.

Cinderella at 2 AM

Release year: 2024

Director: Seo Min Jung

Cast: Shin Hyun Been, Moon Sang Min, Yoon Park, Park So Jin

The drama tells the story of a realistic woman Han Yoon Seo, who is hard-working and good-natured. She is a manager at a credit card company and earns well. Seo Joo Won is a chaebol heir with good looks and a kind heart. He joins Han Yoon Seo's team disguised as a newcomer in the company. Han Yoon Seo accepts money in exchange for dumping Seo Joo Won but he tries to make her stay and change her mind.

Delightfully Deceitful

Release year: 2023

Director: Lee Soo Hyun

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, Park So Jin

Lee Ro Um, a brilliant con artist with no sense of empathy, and Han Moo Young, a compassionate lawyer who feels too much. Despite their opposite personalities, the two team up to bring justice to those wronged by a corrupt system. As they navigate the dangerous world of deceit and manipulation, their unlikely partnership grows, blurring the lines between right and wrong in a thrilling tale of revenge.

Hello, My Twenties

Release year: 2016

Director: Lee Tae Gon

Cast: Han Ye Ri, Han Seung Yeon, Park Eun Bin, Ryu Hwa Young, Park Hae Soo, Yoon Park

Hello, My Twenties is an underrated slice-of-life drama that tells the story of five strangers who develop a friendship as they start living together. five college roommates, each with distinct personalities and struggles, as they navigate friendship, love, and life’s challenges. Set in a shared house, the drama explores their personal growth, emotional bonds, and the secrets they each hide.

Forecasting Love and Weather

Release year: 2022

Director: Cha Young Hoon

Cast: Song Kang, Park Min Young, Yura, Yoon Park

Forecasting Love and Weather centers on Jin Ha Kyung, a reserved meteorologist, and Lee Si Woo, a free-spirited weather specialist, who works at the Korea Meteorological Administration. Despite their contrasting personalities, they are drawn to each other as they navigate the unpredictable world of weather forecasting. Alongside professional challenges, their romantic relationship blossoms, exploring love, career pressures, and the complexities of balancing personal and professional lives in a fast-paced environment.

You Are My Spring

Release year: 2021

Director: Jung Ji Hyun, Joo Sang Kyu

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, Nam Gyu Ri

You Are My Spring is a 2021 thriller romance. Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park and Nam Gyu Ri take the lead roles in this drama. Kang Da Jung is a manager at a five-star hotel and is a hard-working employee. But she has poor taste in men just like her mother. She comes across a psychiatrist who has his own emotional wounds. They get involved in a murder case.

Birthcare Centre

Release year: 2020

Director: Park Soo Won

Cast: Uhm Ji Won, Yoon Park, Park Ha Sun, Choi Ri, Jang Hye Jin

Birthcare Centre follows Oh Hyun Jin, a successful career woman who, after giving birth, enters an elite postnatal care facility. There, she navigates the unfamiliar world of motherhood alongside other mothers, each with their own unique experiences. As she struggles to adapt, she learns about the challenges and joys of parenting while bonding with fellow mothers. The drama explores the complexities of motherhood, personal growth, and the pressures faced by modern women.

More about Yoon Park

Yoon Park is a versatile South Korean actor known for his range in both television dramas and films. He quickly garnered recognition for his roles in dramas such as What Happens to My Family?, Radio Romance, and Forecasting Love and Weather. Yoon Park is admired for his ability to portray both lighthearted and intense characters, showcasing his depth as an actor.

