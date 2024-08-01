NCT 127, Super Junior, and PRISTIN are some of the K-pop groups with 10 members. The K-pop industry is known for having more number of members than most boy bands and girl groups. A larger number of members helps the group to put forward more intricate positioning and more complex choreographies. This leads to a powerful performance through which each member can boast their best points without feeling too much pressure or draining their energy.

7 K-pop groups with 10 members that you should check out

NCT 127

NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept, as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, NCT Wish and WayV. Each of these units targets different music styles and demographics.

NCT 127 debuted in July 2016 with the extended playlist NCT#127. The sub-unit includes members Taeil, Taeyoung, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin.

They are known for their dynamic music and powerful performances. Their music has a global appeal and the catchy tunes keep the listeners coming back for more. Some of their hits include Simon Says and Kick It. Their track, Cherry Bomb, was their claim to fame.

Super Junior

Super Junior is a popular K-pop group that made their debut in November 2005 with the track Twins (Knock Out). Currently, members include Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. They rose to global fame with their 2009 track Sorry Sorry which is still counted as one of the best K-pop songs of all time.

Super Junior’s Sorry Sorry is probably a song that comes to every fan's mind when they think of popular K-pop songs of all time. The music, the choreography, the outfit and everything in between is considered to be iconic. Many groups cover this song even today. Their latest album The Road was released in January 2023.

PRISTIN

PRISTIN was formed as a 10-member group in 2016 by PLEDIS Entertainment. The group marked their official debut in March 2017 with their first album Hi! Pristin. Members included Nayoung, Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Kyulkyung, Yehana, Sungyeon, Xiyeon, and Kyla. Five members, Nayoung, Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Kyulkyung and Xiyeon competed in Produce 101.

Unfortunately, in 2019, the group disbanded as only three of the members agreed to renew their contracts.

The group is known for their bold and energetic songs which sets them apart. Some of their hits include, Black Widow, Get It and WEE WOO.

WJSN

WJSN also known as Cosmic Girls debuted as a 13-member group but three members parted ways. The current lineup includes Seola, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Yeoreum, Dayoung and Yeonjung.

The group debuted in 2016 with the album Would You Like? The girl group is known for their ethereal and cosmic-themed concepts which captivate fans. The members have made their name in the industry because of their enchanting visuals and synchronized performances. Some of their hits include Secret and Save Me. Their latest release was the single album Sequence in 2022.

TREASURE

TREASURE was formed by YG Entertainment in 2019 through the show YG Treasure Box. Current members include Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan.

They debuted as a 12-member group in August 2020 with the album The First Step: Chapter One. But in 2022, Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam parted ways with the group.

TREASURE is known for their powerful performance which highlights the members’ individual style. Some of their hits include DARARI and King Kong.

Golden Child

Golden Child was formed as an 11-member group by Woolin Entertainment in 2017. Member Jaeseok parted ways with the group due to health issues. The current lineup includes Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan, and Bomin. The group debuted in August 2017 with the album Gol-Cha.

In 2020, Golden Child took part in the survival competition Road to Kingdom which pushed their global fame further.

Their latest comeback was in November 2023 with the album Feel Me along with the music video of the title track. Over the years, some of the members have also made their debut as soloists.

xikers

xikers is a K-pop group formed by KQ Entertainment who also manage ATEEZ. The group consists of ten members which include Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Yechan.

They made their debut in March 2023 with the EP House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing. In August 2023, they unveiled their second EP House of Tricky: How to Play along with the music videos for Do or Die and Homeboy.

In March 2024, they made their latest comeback with HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial and Error.

Conclusion

K-pop groups with 10 members give an opportunity to the members to bring unique dynamics and diverse talent which helps to create a rich and vibrant musical experience. Their large formations allow for intricate choreographies and varied vocal harmonies, captivating global audiences.

