7 TV shows with Lee Won Jung

Lee Won Jung made his debut as an actor in 2020 as he took on the main role in the webseries Real:Time:Love Season 3. The same year, he also appeared in Season 4 of the series. Over the years, the actor has impressed with his work in dramas like Live On, My Perfect Stranger, Brain Works and many more. 2024 has been a phenomenal year for the actor as he took on the main role in the Netflix drama Hierarchy and the much-hyped romance drama Serindipity’s Embrace. Here are the 7 best TV shows with Lee Won Jung.

7 must-watch TV shows with Lee Won Jung

Hierarchy

Release year: 2024

Director: Bae Hyun Jin

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung

The drama, Hierarchy tells the story of the top students who attend a prestigious school in South Korea. The school was established by a conglomerate and students are admitted through their birth privileges.

Students with powerful and high economic backgrounds attend the school. The top 0.1 percent of students who have the highest power maintain law and order in the school. Things start to shake up in this school when a transfer student joins in. But, he holds a secret behind his innocence.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Release year: 2022

Director: Yoo In Shik

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a comforting law K-drama. The drama tells the story of a lawyer who is neurodivergent. The series explores her struggles and achievements. The drama was critically acclaimed and also appreciated by people who practice law for portraying reality closely.

Advertisement

Serendipity’s Embrace

Release year: 2024

Director: Song Hyung Wook

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, Kim Da Som

The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. It revolves around an animation production director, who because of her past trauma is afraid of falling in love. One day, fate brings her face to face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt.

My Perfect Stranger

Release year: 2023

Director: Kang Soo Yeon, Lee Wong Hee

Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Jin Ki Joo, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Won Jung

My Perfect Stranger is a time-travel mystery romance that follows Yoon Hae Joon, a news anchor, and Baek Yoon Young, an editor. After accidentally travelling back to 1987, the two work together to solve a series of mysterious events connected to their past. As they uncover the truth, they also face personal challenges, including Yoon Young's mission to prevent her parents from meeting and changing the future.

Advertisement

Live On

Release year: 2020

Director: Kim Sang Woo

Cast: Jung Da Bin, Hwang Min Hyun, Noh Jung Hyun, Yang Hyun Ji, Yeonwoo, Choi Byung Chan

Live On is a heartwarming drama that tackles relevant issues such as cyberbullying, social anxiety, and the pressure to conform to societal expectations. The drama follows Baek Ho Rang, a popular high school girl who joins the school's broadcasting club to uncover the person threatening to reveal her past secrets. She clashes with Go Eun Taek, the club’s perfectionist president, but as they work together romance blooms.

Real:Time:Love Season 3 and 4

Release year: 2020

Cast: Park Si Young, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Won Jung

Seasons 3 and 4 continue the web drama's focus on the evolving relationships of high school friends. Season 3 delves deeper into the romantic tension between Hyunwoo and Sujeong, while new characters introduce fresh dynamics. Season 4 brings more complexity as the group faces misunderstandings, love triangles, and growing emotional depth. The series captivates with its relatable portrayal of first love, friendship, and the challenges of adolescence, gaining popularity among teen audiences.

Advertisement

Can You Deliver Time? 2002

Release year: 2021

Cast: Jo Ah Young, Han So Eun, Lee Won Jung, Min Se Woong

Kim Woo Ri, a 20-year-old freshman, longs for the freedom and independence of a normal life, but the coronavirus pandemic restricts her. After a heated argument with her mother about wanting to live alone, she orders her favorite food. Unexpectedly, the next day, she finds herself transported back to the year 2002. This twist throws her life into a completely different era, forcing her to reconsider her desires and struggles.

More about Lee Won Jung

Lee Won Jung will be reportedly making his debut on the big screen with the film I’ll Become Rich. The actor is said to be appearing in the supporting role alongside Song Jae Rim, Hong Kyung In, Choi Min Soo and Yoon So Hee. The story is about a father who wins lottery money but loses the money. His son takes on the responsibility of finding his father’s lost money.

ALSO READ: Brewing Love stills: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won’s hostile first encounter raises anticipation for romantic relationship