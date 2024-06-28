9 Best Korean high school movies: From 20th Century Girl to The Classic
School life is a popular theme when it comes to K-dramas and films. Here are 9 best Korean high school movies that you should not miss.
From 20th Century Girl to The Classic; there are various Korean high school dramas which fans can enjoy. School life is a recurring theme in Korean media as it evokes nostalgia and also discusses the social life and importance of school-going students.
Many important K-dramas based on high schools like The Glory and SKY Castle have had a significant effect, not only on the entertainment industry but also on society.
9 amazing Korean high school movies
-
Hot Young Bloods
- Director: Lee Yeon Woo
- Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Park Bo Young, Kim Young Kwang and Lee So Young
- Release year: 2014
- Genre: romance, comedy
The 2014 movie Hot Young Bloods is set in the 1980s and tells the story of a female high school gang leader who has a crush on the school playboy. A new female student from Seoul joins the class who is very different to the other in school. The gang leader tries to keep the new student away from her crush.
-
20th Century Girl
- Director: Bang Woo Ri
- Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo
- Release year: 2022
- Genre: romance, comedy
The slice-of-life film 20th Century Girl is set in 1999 and tells the story of a high school girl who keeps rejecting her classmate as her best friend has a crush on him. They are members of the broadcast club in school and work on projects together. It is a romance comedy which focuses on youth and dreams.
-
The Classic
- Cast: Son Ye Jin, Cho Seung Woo, and Jo In Sung
- Director: Kwak Jae Young
- Release year: 2003
- Genre: drama, romance
The Classic is a 2003 film for which Son Ye Jin won multiple awards as the best rookie actress. It is a story of youth, love, and farewell. The story juggles two time frames, one in which the characters are university students and another when they grow older and cross paths. A college student finds the diary of her mother which details her high school love life.
-
Han Gong Ju
- Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jung In Sun, Chase So Young
- Director: Lee Su Jin
- Release year: 2014
- Genre: crime, drama
Han Gong Ju is based on the real events of the Milyang Junior High School case. Han Gong Ju is forced to leave her school and transfer to not only a new school but also a new home. She is brought to live with her former high school teacher's mother. Past secrets slowly unravel.
-
Sunny
- Cast: Shin Eun Kyung, Kang So Ra, Kim Min Young, Park Jin Joo, Min Hyo Rin, Nam Bo Ra
- Director: Kang Hyung Chul
- Release year: 2011
- Genre: comedy, life, drama
Sunny has been adapted in several languages. It revolves around the friendship of best friends from school. One day, Na Mi reunites with her high school best friend Chun Hwa who is now terminally ill. She decides to bring together the group of six best friends from high school who were once inseparable.
-
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion
- Cast: Kim Da Mi, Jo Min Soo, Park Hee Soon, Choi Woo Shik
- Director: Park Hoon Jung
- Release year: 2018
- Genre: action, thriller, sci-fi
A young girl escapes from a government facility and is kindly taken in by an old couple. Now, 10 years later, she grows up to be a high school student with a bright future. She auditions for a television program and as soon as it airs, strange people start appearing in her life.
-
Misbehavior
- Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Won Keun, Yoo In Young
- Director: Kim Tae Yong
- Release year: 2016
- Genre: psychological, thriller
Misbehavior revolves around the story of a temporary high school teacher who one day sees a fellow teacher passionately embrace a student passionately. She soon realizes her own feelings of attraction towards the student.
-
On Your Wedding Day
- Cast: Park Bo Young, Kim Young Kwang
- Director: Lee Seok Geun
- Release year: 2018
- Genre: romance, melodrama
On Your Wedding Day is the story of a man who receives a wedding invitation from his high school love. Though 10 years passed since she left, he still holds feelings for this woman. In high school, they maintained a fake relationship but soon actually started having feelings for each other.
-
Innocent Witness
- Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Kim Hyang Gi
- Director: Lee Han
- Release year: 2019
- Genre: thriller, law
An old man suffering from depression dies and the main suspect is the housekeeper. The defense attorney finds a witness to the case but it’s a school student with Asperger’s. The film focuses on the validity of the witness’s statement.
Conclusion
Korean high school movies not only evoke nostalgia but also often talk about societal issues. Additionally, they can also range from law to science fiction and crime. So, one should dismiss such content as being only for teenagers. These films can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s song BOOMBAYAH makes unexpected cameo in Despicable Me 4