9 Best Korean high school movies: From 20th Century Girl to The Classic

From 20th Century Girl to The Classic; there are various Korean high school dramas which fans can enjoy. School life is a recurring theme in Korean media as it evokes nostalgia and also discusses the social life and importance of school-going students.

Many important K-dramas based on high schools like The Glory and SKY Castle have had a significant effect, not only on the entertainment industry but also on society.

9 amazing Korean high school movies

Hot Young Bloods

Director: Lee Yeon Woo

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Park Bo Young, Kim Young Kwang and Lee So Young

Release year: 2014

Genre: romance, comedy

The 2014 movie Hot Young Bloods is set in the 1980s and tells the story of a female high school gang leader who has a crush on the school playboy. A new female student from Seoul joins the class who is very different to the other in school. The gang leader tries to keep the new student away from her crush.

20th Century Girl

Director: Bang Woo Ri

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo

Release year: 2022

Genre: romance, comedy

The slice-of-life film 20th Century Girl is set in 1999 and tells the story of a high school girl who keeps rejecting her classmate as her best friend has a crush on him. They are members of the broadcast club in school and work on projects together. It is a romance comedy which focuses on youth and dreams.

The Classic

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Cho Seung Woo, and Jo In Sung

Director: Kwak Jae Young

Release year: 2003

Genre: drama, romance

The Classic is a 2003 film for which Son Ye Jin won multiple awards as the best rookie actress. It is a story of youth, love, and farewell. The story juggles two time frames, one in which the characters are university students and another when they grow older and cross paths. A college student finds the diary of her mother which details her high school love life.

Han Gong Ju

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jung In Sun, Chase So Young

Director: Lee Su Jin

Release year: 2014

Genre: crime, drama

Han Gong Ju is based on the real events of the Milyang Junior High School case. Han Gong Ju is forced to leave her school and transfer to not only a new school but also a new home. She is brought to live with her former high school teacher's mother. Past secrets slowly unravel.

Sunny

Cast: Shin Eun Kyung, Kang So Ra, Kim Min Young, Park Jin Joo, Min Hyo Rin, Nam Bo Ra

Director: Kang Hyung Chul

Release year: 2011

Genre: comedy, life, drama

Sunny has been adapted in several languages. It revolves around the friendship of best friends from school. One day, Na Mi reunites with her high school best friend Chun Hwa who is now terminally ill. She decides to bring together the group of six best friends from high school who were once inseparable.

The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Jo Min Soo, Park Hee Soon, Choi Woo Shik

Director: Park Hoon Jung

Release year: 2018

Genre: action, thriller, sci-fi

A young girl escapes from a government facility and is kindly taken in by an old couple. Now, 10 years later, she grows up to be a high school student with a bright future. She auditions for a television program and as soon as it airs, strange people start appearing in her life.

Misbehavior

Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Won Keun, Yoo In Young

Director: Kim Tae Yong

Release year: 2016

Genre: psychological, thriller

Misbehavior revolves around the story of a temporary high school teacher who one day sees a fellow teacher passionately embrace a student passionately. She soon realizes her own feelings of attraction towards the student.

On Your Wedding Day

Cast: Park Bo Young, Kim Young Kwang

Director: Lee Seok Geun

Release year: 2018

Genre: romance, melodrama

On Your Wedding Day is the story of a man who receives a wedding invitation from his high school love. Though 10 years passed since she left, he still holds feelings for this woman. In high school, they maintained a fake relationship but soon actually started having feelings for each other.

Innocent Witness

Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Kim Hyang Gi

Director: Lee Han

Release year: 2019

Genre: thriller, law

An old man suffering from depression dies and the main suspect is the housekeeper. The defense attorney finds a witness to the case but it’s a school student with Asperger’s. The film focuses on the validity of the witness’s statement.

Conclusion

Korean high school movies not only evoke nostalgia but also often talk about societal issues. Additionally, they can also range from law to science fiction and crime. So, one should dismiss such content as being only for teenagers. These films can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

