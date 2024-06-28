Despicable Me 4 is the much-awaited sequel of the franchise and it has an unexpected surprise for BLINKs. In one of the scenes, the debut BLACKPINK song BOOMBAYAH is featured and every fan is ecstatic about it. The surprising cameo certainly is very telling of the girl group’s massive popularity.

BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH gets featured in Despicable Me 4

A video has been making rounds on the internet today on June 28, 2024, causing a lot of excitement among K-pop enthusiasts, particularly BLINKs. This brief clip is taken from Despicable Me 4, the beloved animated film series that revolves around the transformation of an evil scientist into a benevolent one.

During one of the scenes in the latest movie, the song BOOMBAYAH from the K-pop group BLACKPINK can be heard playing in the background. The scene involves the character Gru going on a road trip and the song blasts on the radio.

BOOMBAYAH serves as BLACKPINK’s debut song, which took the world by storm during its release. The song was released as part of their debut single album, Square Up, which also included the single Whisle.

The casual addition of the song indicates how popular the girl group is internationally. Moreover, it has also helped put the K-pop genre on the global map. Despicable Me 4 will have a theatrical release on July 3, 2024, in the USA.

More about BLACKPINK and its achievements

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave. Moreover, they made their comeback in 2022 with the album Born Pink which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. The music videos for the tracks were also released.

Some of BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades include their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Furthermore, the group went on their second tour, the PINK WORLD TOUR which kicked off in October 2023, and the concluding show was held in Seoul in September 2023. The tour had a worldwide gross of $148.3 million, breaking the record for the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group.

