9 Thai K-pop idols who are taking over the global music scene

The K-pop scene is ever-expanding, and Thailand has given rise to some incredible K-pop talents. Artists like BLACKPINK’s Lisa and GOT7’s Bambam have not only made waves in Thailand and Korea but have also captured the hearts of fans globally. In this article, we’ll explore a selection of Thai K-pop idols who are either making their mark or are well-established in the industry.

9 Thai K-pop idols that are shaping the music industry

1. Lisa - BLACKPINK

Arguably the most well-known Thai K-pop idol, Lisa debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 under YG Entertainment. Known for her powerful dance moves, striking visuals, and sharp rap skills, she quickly became a global icon. Lisa's solo debut with the song LALISA further solidified her status as a trailblazer in the industry, earning her accolades and breaking records. Moreover, she founded her own company, LLOUD, under which the artist released new solo tracks ROCKSTAR, New Woman ft. Rosalia, and Moonlit Floor.

2. BamBam - GOT7

BamBam debuted as a member of GOT7 under JYP Entertainment in 2014, bringing an infectious energy to the group. Known for his wit, fashion sense, and close friendship with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BamBam stands out for his rapping and dancing abilities. After GOT7’s departure from JYP, BamBam pursued a solo career, releasing riBBon in 2021. He went on to release several albums such as B in 2022, Sour & Sweet in 2023 and Bamesis in 2024.

Advertisement

3. Nichkhun - 2PM

Nichkhun, often called the ‘Thai Prince,’ debuted with 2PM in 2008 under JYP Entertainment. His gentlemanly demeanor, good looks, and vocal talents made him an early favorite in the K-pop scene. Beyond his music career, Nichkhun expanded into acting, appearing in both Korean and Thai dramas, and became a versatile entertainer. As one of the first Thai idols in K-pop, Nichkhun paved the way for future Thai artists to succeed in the industry.

4. Sorn - CLC

Sorn made her debut with CLC under Cube Entertainment in 2015. With her distinctive vocal tone and bubbly personality, she brought a fresh energy to the group. Sorn is not only a talented singer but also a social media star, known for her YouTube channel where she shares behind-the-scenes content and personal stories. After CLC’s disbandment, Sorn continues to pursue solo projects, further growing her brand and audience as an independent artist.

Advertisement

5. Ten - NCT/WayV/SuperM

Ten is a versatile artist under SM Entertainment, active in multiple units such as NCT, WayV (the Chinese subunit of NCT), and the supergroup SuperM. His silky vocals, exceptional dance skills, and unique artistry have made him a standout performer. Born in Bangkok, Ten has also expanded his reach through solo projects and collaborations. His tracks like Paint Me Naked and Dream In A Dream highlight his individual flair, while his role in various groups showcases his adaptability and skill in diverse concepts.

6. Natty - KISS OF LIFE

Natty first appeared on the survival show Sixteen, which led to the formation of TWICE, but she didn’t make the final lineup. However, she didn’t give up on her dream and later debuted as a solo artist in 2020 under Swing Entertainment and released her debut single NINETEEN. She later went on to make her official debut in the girl group KISS OF LIFE and her solo song Sugercoat received immense popularity from fans.

Advertisement

7. Pharita - BABYMONSTER

Pharita is a member of YG Entertainment’s girl group BABYMONSTER. Although still in the early stages of her career, Pharita has already garnered attention for her stunning visuals and talent, showcasing great potential as a dancer and vocalist. Following the group’s grand debut, fans are eager to see what Pharita and her fellow members will bring to the K-pop world.

8. Chiquita - BABYMONSTER

Like her fellow BABYMONSTER member Pharita, Chiquita is also making waves as one of the youngest Thai idols to debut in K-pop. Despite her youth, she has shown great promise, and fans are excited about her future contributions to the group. YG Entertainment has placed much emphasis on BABYMONSTER’s global appeal, and Chiquita’s talents are sure to help the group stand out in the competitive industry.

9. Minnie - (G)I-DLE

Minnie, a key member of (G)I-DLE, debuted in 2018 under Cube Entertainment. Known for her ethereal vocals and distinct musicality, she quickly gained recognition as one of K-pop’s standout voices. Born in Bangkok, Minnie not only sings but also writes and composes, contributing to several of the group’s hits like Dahlia and Hwaa. Her international appeal, stemming from her multilingual abilities and unique style, has played a vital role in (G)I-DLE’s global success, helping the group connect with fans across the world.

Advertisement

The rise of Thai idols K-pop idols signifies the genre's growing diversity and global influence. These talented artists have brought their unique flair and cultural heritage to the industry, contributing significantly to the worldwide success of K-pop. It will be interesting to see what the artists have to offer in the future.