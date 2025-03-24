ADOR addresses NewJeans’ ‘unilateral’ hiatus announcement, objects to ComplexCon performance under NJZ name

NewJeans (NJZ) has announced a temporary halt to their activities following a recent court decision that ruled in favor of their agency, ADOR. The announcement came during their performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23, marking an emotional moment for both the group and their fans. The members expressed that the decision was made “in respect of the court’s verdict” and admitted that it was not an “easy decision.”

This development comes after months of legal disputes between NewJeans and ADOR. While the court ruled that the members must continue their exclusive contract under ADOR, the group’s decision to temporarily step back from activities has added another layer of uncertainty to their future. ADOR responded swiftly to the announcement, stating their disapproval of the members' unilateral decision and emphasizing their commitment to managing the group under the existing contract.

NewJeans' performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong was one of their most anticipated appearances in recent months, drawing thousands of fans eager to see them on stage. The members impressed the audience with their energy, delivering a unique setlist featuring solo covers of well-known international hits. During their ending speech, the members shared that they would be taking a break, citing the recent legal developments as a key reason for their decision.

The announcement sent shockwaves across social media, with fans expressing both support and frustration over the situation. Many voiced their disappointment over the restrictions placed on the group, while others commended the members for making a difficult but seemingly necessary decision.

Following NewJeans' public statement, ADOR quickly released an official response, expressing their dissatisfaction with the group’s decision to step away from activities. The agency’s statement read, "We find it unfortunate that the group continues to perform under a name other than NewJeans and has unilaterally declared a halt to activities despite the court’s ruling. ADOR will do its best for the group according to the valid exclusive contract. We hope to meet with the artists soon to discuss future plans."

The conflict between NewJeans and ADOR began when the members sought greater control over their professional activities, allegedly due to dissatisfaction with their management. This led to a legal standoff between the agency and the girl group. On March 21, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR, legally reinforcing their authority over NewJeans and prohibiting the members from engaging in independent activities without the company’s approval.

The ruling dealt a significant blow to the group, which had been pushing for more independence in their career decisions. In response, the members openly expressed their disappointment and announced plans to challenge the decision by filing an objection. However, with legal proceedings expected to be lengthy, the group’s temporary hiatus suggests that they are taking time to reassess their next steps while awaiting further legal action.