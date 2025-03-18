NewJeans applies for logo, advertising, merchandise sale and 7 more trademarks after rebranding as NJZ; report

K-pop girl group NewJeans stunned fans with their unexpected name change to NJZ on February 7. This rebranding effort occurred amid their highly publicized legal dispute with ADOR regarding exclusive contract validity. Since then, speculation has been rampant regarding the group's future endeavors. Recently, it has come to light that the K-pop girl group had filed for a trademark under their new moniker NJZ, a day before officially announcing the name, as reported by K-media outlet OSEN on March 18.

The K-pop quintet, comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein filed trademark applications for two NJZ logos and one NJZ symbol, covering 10 diverse product categories, according to KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Information Service). The application encompasses various sectors, including CDs, clothing, mats, lighting equipment, leather products, fragrances, fruit-based beverages, and furniture. Notably, mats are a common merchandise item in K-pop fandoms, often sold as cushions, while lighting equipment may refer to a potential light stick.

The trademark appeal included the names of the five members of NJZ as applicants, and the entire legal process regarding the same was handled by Shin & Kim LLC, the law firm currently representing them in their ongoing legal dispute. The girl group members already appointed Shin & Kim LLC as their legal representative in January, when HYBE Label's subsidiary ADOR filed an injunction against them to stop them from independently signing ad deals and contracts regarding other entertainment activities.

ADOR's injunction came as a reaction to the girl group's rebranding and announcement of future activities, without the agency's knowledge. Following the K-pop quintet's rebranding as NJZ, disregarding their contract with the agency, they also revealed details of their first activity under the new moniker. They are set to perform at the global street fashion and culture festival ComplexCon in Hong Kong, which will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo convention center from March 21 to 23.

Besides the activity plan unveiling, they also launched their new group logo through a short, captivating video clip, and also launched several new social media accounts, including X, YouTube and TikTok. The links to the accounts were shared on the Instagram stories of NJZ's official account.