NewJeans vs ADOR: LE SSERAFIM's agency denies receiving 'special privileges' for brand deals over NJZ after 1st hearing

NJZ, formerly known as NewJeans, presented their case against HYBE and ADOR, alleging mistreatment and favoritism towards LE SSERAFIM. During the first trial at the Seoul Central District Court on the morning of March 7, NJZ's legal counsel claimed that HYBE sabotaged their brand deals and gave unfair priority to LE SSERAFIM. Following the trial, LE SSERAFIM's agency Source Music issued an official statement on the same afternoon, presenting their take on the buzzing issue.

NJZ alleged that HYBE interfered with member Hyein's ambassador deal with Louis Vuitton, allowing LE SSERAFIM to take over the role instead. Their legal counsel stated that the Louis Vuitton team later apologized for the misunderstanding, admitting they assumed HYBE had obtained ADOR's approval for the change. LE SSERAFIM's agency discarded the allegations as "baseless," saying that the group "did not receive any special privileges or unfair advantages in the process of being selected as brand ambassadors."

In the statement that they shared on their social media, Source Music mentioned that LE SSERAFIM's connection with the brand dated back to April 2022. NJZ's accusation was that Hyein was chosen as the ambassador first and later they got to know about LE SSERAFIM being given the same offer. On reaching out to the brand with their inquisition regarding the situation, they allegedly revealed HYBE's intervention leading to that. As per Source Music, Sakura's collaboration with them was established "independently, without any relation to other artists."

They also boldly asserted being ready to present objective evidence that substantiates their statement whenever legally necessary. They revealed filing a damages lawsuit against former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin in July 2022 for allegedly spreading "false information" regarding LE SSERAFIM being favored over NJZ. The entertainment label also refuted NJZ's claims regarding the strategic alteration of the timeline of the debut of the HYBE's subsidiary's girl groups to favor LE SSERAFIM.

As per them, getting artists' names involved in such sensitive cases based on "unverified and inaccurate information" was an "irresponsible and serious act" on NJZ and Min Hee Jin's part. The company stated that they are taking the situation very seriously and will be taking "all necessary legal measures to rectify these claims."