ADOR reacts to court ruling blocking NewJeans' independent activities; reveals if NJZ will appear for Hong Kong gig

ADOR expressed gratitude following the Seoul Central District Court's ruling, which granted their injunction request and prohibited the members of NJZ (formerly known as NewsJeans) members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein from engaging in independent activities, such as signing advertising contracts. On March 21, 2025, this decision comes amidst a dispute between the agency and the K-pop group.

ADOR highlighted their role in ensuring the success of NewJeans' upcoming performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong confirming that the concert will proceed under the NewJeans name. The concert has already sold out, and ADOR made it clear that they will provide full on-site support to make sure the event runs smoothly, despite the ongoing legal matters. ADOR quotes, “We also plan to provide full on-site support to ensure that this weekend’s ComplexCon performance proceeds under the name of NewJeans, represented by ADOR.”

In addition to supporting the Hong Kong concert, HYBE's subsidiary ADOR emphasized that they would take full responsibility for the group's activities and future projects. ADOR further quotes, “As ADOR’s status as the agency of NewJeans has been legally confirmed, we will fulfill our responsibilities in supporting the artists moving forward. We earnestly ask for your warm support and encouragement for NewJeans as they continue to grow together with ADOR.” This statement follows a series of events where NewJeans attempted to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR and pursue independent activities under the new name, NJZ.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the members of NJZ acknowledged the court's decision but expressed dissatisfaction. NJZ shares, “Between ADOR and the members, a main lawsuit to confirm the validity of the termination of the exclusive contract is also ongoing, and at the hearing scheduled for April 3, we will once again clarify that the contract was lawfully terminated.”

The NewJeans quotes, "The members of NJZ are going through a difficult time, but as always, we are trying to overcome this situation calmly and resolutely, thinking of Bunnies and many of those who support NJZ."

They voiced that they fulfilled their contract but faced unfair treatment, leading to the termination of the exclusive agreement. NJZ is committed to protecting its values and rights, aiming to clarify the situation in the upcoming lawsuit on April 3, 2025.