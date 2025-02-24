ADOR found not guilty in workplace harassment case by NewJeans’ manager; court notes, ‘Insufficient…’

The legal fight between NewJeans (NJZ) and ADOR, can be considered a never-ending affair. A recent development reveals that the workplace harassment case involving a former ADOR employee, who was NewJeans (present name NJZ)'s manager has been dismissed. The South Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor ruled out the workplace harassment complaint filed by a former ADOR employee, known as ‘A,’ against ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young.

According to Chosun Biz on February 24, the authorities found insufficient evidence to support the allegations. The dispute began when A, still under contract, attempted to contact advertisers without ADOR’s knowledge, right after NewJeans (NJZ) sought to terminate their agreement. ADOR then launched an internal audit to investigate the matter, which led A to file a complaint, claiming workplace harassment. According to A, ADOR tricked him into attending a work consultation, later confiscating his laptop and making him wait three hours before returning it.

A claimed, he was pressured into surrendering his personal phone without legal grounds. He also stated that he backed up his work files online and erased his personal data from his laptop. This act led ADOR to accuse him of misconduct and initiate an investigation. However, ADOR denied these allegations, stating that A refused to cooperate and failed to justify his actions.

The company also refuted claims of duress, arguing that A intentionally erased valuable company data, making it impossible to retrieve. This marks the third workplace harassment case related to NewJeans and ADOR that the South Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor has dismissed.

A few days ago, NewJeans' parents accused five major Korean music organizations and HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk of interference and undue control. Later, ADOR clarified the matter. With legal battles ongoing, a court hearing is scheduled for March 7, 2025, to address contract issues, followed by a trial on April 3, 2025, to determine the validity of NewJeans (NJZ)'s exclusive contract with ADOR. As for group activities, NewJeans is set to perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong, a global street fashion and pop culture festival, which will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo on March 23, 2025.