ADOR gets cleared of illegal detaining, workplace bullying allegations by ex-NewJeans manager amid ban on NJZ work

ADOR has been cleared of workplace bullying allegations by the Seoul Regional Office of Employment and Labor under the Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL), following an investigation into complaints filed by former employees, according to a K-media Chosun Biz report. The allegations were brought by former NewJeans (now known as NJZ) manager A against ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young. However, due to a lack of subsequent evidence, the case was closed.

A managed NJZ even after they independently declared contract termination with ADOR in November last year. He is known to have contacted advertisers for fetching deals for the girl group without the label's knowledge. As the company maintained that their exclusive contract with the group was valid and thus, the actions of A were unlawful, they conducted an internal audit. During that time, A was allegedly subject to workplace bullying by the company.

In a media interview, A alleged that ADOR deceived him by scheduling a work consultation, only to issue a waiting order and demand the immediate return of his laptop. He also claimed that, despite requesting to leave, he was not allowed to leave for approximately three hours until the laptop was returned, which he considered to be a case of illegal detention. As a result, A filed a case of workplace bullying with MOEL, but after a thorough investigation, they ruled the case to be "administratively closed" (no charges).

Besides illegal detention, two other workplace bullying cases were filed against ADOR—confiscation of company assets, and mistreatment of NJZ member Hanni. The MOEL provided explanations for dismissing each of these cases. Both of their verdicts were also given in favor of the management label. Former ADOR Vice President L alleged that the company seized company assets without consent. However, L lost the case.

The third case regarding Hanni's petition of workplace bullying against ADOR was also declared null and void. The ministry determined that Hanni, as a NewJeans member, was not considered an employee under the Labor Standards Act, but rather an independent contractor fulfilling her contractual obligations in a mutually agreed-upon partnership.