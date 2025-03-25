NewJeans's fans meet 'four large law firms' and parents of members post court's order blocking band's independent activities in ADOR feud

NJZ’s (formerly known as NewJeans) recently lost the injunction case against ADOR. K-netizens are greatly divided on opinions regarding the event, with some saying that the girl group members must have seen it coming because it was lawfully just, while others sympathize with the young girls going through such an ordeal. Amid the backlash they are receiving from big music organizations like KCMA and KMF, their fandom, Team Bunnies, showcased their unwavering support towards the quintet.

On March 25, Team Bunnies posted a statement on social media, revealing that they have "contacted the members’ parents and Sejong Law Firm," the legal representative of the girls, in their ongoing feud with ADOR, since the injunction results were out. The discussion regarding the same has been going on in the online portal TheQoo since then. The statement read: "Over the course of a few days, we have met with four large law firms, including Sejong, three former lawyers, a lawyer with 17 years experience who started out as a prosecutor, and a lawyer who started out as a judge and have discussed together for a long time."

The fan club also revealed the reason for them going to such great lengths to secure meetings with the legal officials. They wanted "to review the current matter"—NJZ being blocked from carrying out independent advertisement and other entertainment activities without HYBE's subsidiary ADOR's permission. They wanted an "objective perspective" of legal experts "independent of the fandom" who might analyze the situation neutrally.

They also revealed the meeting with NJZ members' parents and the lawyers helping in their preparation of "a statement regarding the main legal issues" between the K-pop girl group and ADOR. The fan club is also "preparing for future plans" of action of theirs, probably to support the quintet in their lawsuit regarding the legal validity of their exclusive contract with the agency.

The case's first hearing is scheduled for next week, on April 3, 2025. It stemmed from NewJeans members announcing their departure from ADOR, and ADOR subsequently filed a court case to challenge the legitimacy of the contract termination.