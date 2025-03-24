NewJeans vs ADOR: Hanni says NJZ is looking for new agency to help them 'communicate with other people' amid court ruling

NJZ (formerly NewJeans) suffered a legal setback on March 21, losing their injunction against ADOR. As a result, the K-pop group's members were banned from engaging in advertising deals or other entertainment activities without the agency's approval. Undeterred, NJZ appeared in an interview with TIME magazine the next day, where they mentioned looking for an agency before the expiration of their exclusive contract with ADOR.

During the interview with TIME magazine, Hanni, the main vocalist of NJZ, disclosed that the group was actively exploring new management options. While she confirmed that they were seeking alternative representation, Hanni remained tight-lipped about whether they have already secured a new entertainment company or were in the midst of negotiating with potential agencies. Hanni also mentioned the quintet's reason for taking the step amid their legal contract validity dispute with ADOR and its parent company HYBE.

She mentioned the girl group needed "a third party to help us in between to communicate with other people." This suggests that the group might believe partnering with another agency could aid in their legal case preparation against ADOR, scheduled for next month. However, the legitimacy of the action is highly questionable, as the injunction ruling hinted that NJZ may also lose their contract validity case. If so, they would be obligated to continue under ADOR's representation until the expiration of the contract in July 2029.

Regarding the impact of the ruling on them, NJZ mentioned, "Compared to everything we've been through so far, this is just another step in our journey." This response demonstrated the group's determination and refusal to give up. Moreover, NJZ highlighted that their case underscored the need for "change and growth" within the South Korean entertainment industry. Besides the legal aspects, Hanni also shut down previous rumors of them joining the record label Beasts and Natives Alike (BANA) with the revelation of still looking for a new agency.

The company BANA was responsible for the music production of some of their most popular songs. The speculations arose due to the close relationships between the label founder Kim Ki Hyun and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Following the rumors, NJZ's members' parents took to their joint Instagram account to claim the news as false.