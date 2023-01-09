Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Ep 9-10 Review: A fierce finale concludes Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung’s lovestory

When ‘ Alchemy of Souls ’ first began in June 2022, everyone had high expectations from the storyline created by the famed Hong sisters. However, what was not predicted is the enormous fan following it would amass over 30 episodes that aired in two parts. The fantasy-romance K-drama took over the internet with its unique narrative that would open up a new world of possibilities, magic spells, romance ships, favourite characters and more.

The K-drama opened up in the land of Daeho, which was said to be an imaginary place where common people and mages lived together. In the Kingdom, while the King ruled and possessed power, he would become powerless in front of magic and spell casting, being one of the non-mages. The Unanimous Assembly stood at the centre of the storyline comprised of clans of these mages. In the midst of peaceful living, some sought divination and exceeding power which became achievable thanks to the existence of the ‘alchemy of souls’, a spell which would allow people to shift souls and absorb energy from other humans to keep themselves alive. While it was banned for years, their sudden awakening leads to the show's happenings.

In the midst of this, a boy named Jang Uk (Lee Jae Wook) who was born with the King’s Star is prohibited from exploring his skills or developing them and he finds a master to help him achieve the highest level of training. The master in question is his maid in disguise who is in fact an infamous soul shifter, named Naksu, who takes over the body of the commoner Mudeok (Jung So Min). The part 1 of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ ends with Jang Uk rising from the dead thanks to the power of the ice stone that now lives within him and Naksu’s soul taking over Jin Buyeon’s body, warping in her original face.

The show follows the romance arc of Jang Uk who lives in despair after thinking that his one true love has died. Unbeknownst to him, she lives in the body of Jin Buyeon (Go Yoon Jung) who has lost all her memories. The story develops as they fall in love and discover that they are connected to each other. On the other hand, evil in the form of Jin Mu threatens to take over the world by channelling the power of ice stone and making soul shifters’ existence the norm.

Recap of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Episode 7-8

After saving his dear friend Seo Yul he reconciles with Jin Buyeon as they accept their feelings for each other. However, more anguish awaits them as she gains her memories and recalls killing him with her own hands as Naksu. She decides to lie to him and return back to her mother’s place. Jang Uk’s determinedness has him following her to the dangerous place inside a relic where he spots the blue marks in her eyes, recognising her as his first love.

Jang Uk and Jin Buyeon’s wedding

After a lot of hurdles in their way, the two finally make it out of the relic alive and well, thinking that Jin Mu will wither away. While they recognise each other’s love, the danger of Naksu’s disappearing soul looms over their heads and so they get married in a small ceremony and she declares herself to be referred to as Cho Yeong. Jang Uk promises to stay by her side until she disappears, hiding away from the world.

The fire bird

Jin Mu does the alchemy of souls and manages to live on, planning on burning down the world for his personal gains. He is joined by the King and the Unanimous Assembly who decide to awaken the Jinyowon relic of ‘fire bird’. As Jang Uk returns to save his dear ones, he is faced with the terror of the relentless Jin Mu army. He recalls losing Cho Yeong (earlier Naksu) in a heartbreaking moment as she confesses her love for him. Soon, he charges ahead towards the team of mages planning on using the old relic to awaken the spirits of the skies in hopes of receiving another ice stone.

Jang Uk and Cho Yeong’s reunion

Channelling his own energy, Jang Uk fights off the fire bird and kills off the Unanimous Assembly's mages and the King and Jin Mu. He returns the peace of the land and is met with Cho Yeong in whose body resided the soul of Jin Seol Ran, the original creator of the Jin clan. After succeeding in their mission, she returns the soul of Naksu to her body, letting her return to Jang Uk. The couple set off to catch the relics that are running wild and become an enviable team.

The story of Light aka Jang Uk and his shadow, who lived in the forms of Mudeok, Naksu, Jin Seol Ran and Cho Yeong, came to an end with happiness for the characters.