General Hospital Spoilers June 27 Episode: What New Drama Will Unfold at Daisy’s Baptism Ceremony?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital will be high on intensity as new drama is expected to unfold at the Christening ceremony of baby Daisy. Sasha and Michael’s close ones are invited to the ceremony, including the Quartermaines.

However, before any of the invitees make their grand appearance at the event, they will be expected to keep their confrontational thoughts outside the doors, as no one needs drama or triggering.

Meanwhile, the new parents must keep a close eye on their baby, as danger looms, and Daisy is at the heart of it. Additionally, Jason and Carly walk down memory lane, and it would be interesting to watch the duo share emotional moments together.

Sonny receives shocking news

On the other hand, Sonny is in for the shocking news. Maybe he found out about Natalie telling everyone about her one-way trip, despite Sonny warning her against spilling the beans to anyone at all. Perhaps she has revealed the details of her disappearance to Marco in Belize.

Elsewhere, Anna has yet again found herself on the hot seat. It seems like the audience is in for another round of ADA Turner vs. Anna. How will the latter save herself from the attorney, who is constantly coming for her and Sonny?

Chase and Brook Lynn to get on board with their adoption plans?

In the new episode, it seems like Chase and Brook Lynn have finally gotten the time to focus on their personal goals. The couple has often found themselves dealing with things like Gio’s birthright, Tracy’s press conference, and having complicated relationships with friends like Dante.

Hence, the duo has finally realized they need to get back on their adoption plans, which they haven’t talked about in a long time.

