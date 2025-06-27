After Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna returns in another fierce avatar for movie Mysaa and it will leave you stunned

Rashmika Mandanna has risen to pan-Indian fame already with her exciting film front. And now the diva announced another big-budget movie ahead, where she joins forces with director Rawindra Pulle. The first glimpse promises fierce action and drama as the narrative roars through the audience.

Rashmika Mandanna turns fierce leader Mysaa for her next

Taking to X, Unformula Films dropped the first look of Rashmika Mandanna’s next pan-Indian film titled Mysaa. The starlet is taking up the lead role by the same name and can be seen wielding a weapon with her teeth. Her traditional look also grabbed attention.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Raised with grit. Relentless in will. She roars.

Not to be heard, but to be feared. Presenting @IamRashmika in her FIERCEST AVATAR in & as #MYSAA Directed by @RawindraPulle Produced by @unformulafilms A PAN INDIAN FILM #RashmikaMandanna.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s acclaim with Kuberaa

Recently, Rashmika garnered a lot of attention with the film Kuberaa, which was released just a week ago. Headlined by her along with Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the social thriller opened to great response at the box office and has been holding strong even now.

What’s more is that it was the actress’s stint as Sameera that received wide applause and appreciation from the audience.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Speaking about her work front, the actress has been filming the Hindi movie Thaama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. It is a fantastical drama in the making.

In addition to this, she has the Rahul Ravindran-directed film The Girlfriend scheduled for release next. It would be a unique love story that will feature the diva in a new style and avatar.

Some other films reportedly in her kitty include Cocktail 2 and Rahul Sankrityan’s film with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

