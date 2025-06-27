23 Iravai Moodu OTT Release: When and where to watch Teja starrer Telugu social drama online

23 Iravai Moodu was released on May 16, 2025, and opened to positive reviews and critical acclaim at the box office. The social drama was touted as a hard-hitting watch since it paid homage to three huge massacres in real life, which happened between 1991 and 1997. The film is now all set for an OTT release.

Advertisement

When and where to watch 23 Iravai Moodu

Telugu drama 23 Iravai Moodu has begun streaming on ETV Win starting from June 27. The OTT giant announced the same via a post on their X handle.

Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote “Money, caste, power..Can't those who don't have any of these get justice?#23IravaiMoodu streaming now. On @etvwin.”

Official trailer and plot of 23 Iravai Moodu

The film's storyline is inspired by three distinct real-life tragedies. These are the 1991-Tsunduru massacre, the 1993-Chilakaluripeta bus burning incident, and the 1997 car bomb blast in Hyderabad.

The movie, at its very core, questions the themes of dignity, justice, and social reform, while pitching an outcry for bold and thought-provoking realities.

Speaking about the plot, it revolves around a man named Sagar who dreams of a peaceful life with his love Susheela. In an attempt to earn more money quickly, he unexpectedly becomes a part of a huge crime where he sets a bus on fire unknowingly, killing all 23 people in it.

Advertisement

Upon realising his misdeed, he is shaken with regret and guilt as he silently hopes for some kind of redemption and release coming his way.

Cast and crew of 23 Iravai Moodu

The film stars Teja, Tanmai, Jhansi, Pawon Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh, and Praneeth in key roles.

It is written, directed, and produced by Raj Rachakonda under the banner of Studio 99. Mark K Robin has composed the musical score.

ALSO READ: Why did Prabhas skip Kannappa promotions? Vishnu Manchu reveals what makes Rebel star ‘uncomfortable’