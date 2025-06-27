4th Blue Dragon Series Awards nominations: Park Bo Gum, Squid Game's Lee Byung Hun fight for Best Actor, IU vs Hyeri for Best Actress

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards announced its nominees for all categories, as reported by K-media Sports Chosun on June 27. The show aims at recognizing excellence in dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services. The media outlet is the organizer of the award show, whose inaugural season took place in 2022.

This year, stars like When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU and Park Bo Gum and Squid Game's Front Man (Lee Byung Hun) have bagged nominations for titles of Best Actor and Best Actress. The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards will take place on July 18 at 8:30 PM KST (5:00 PM IST/7:30 AM ET).

4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Full list of nominees

Best Drama

Family Matters

Way Back Love

Karma

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Actor

Park Bo Gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Park Hae Soo (Karma)

Lee Byung Hun (Squid Game 2)

Lee Jun Hyuk (Dongjae, The Good or the Bastard)

Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Best Actress

Park Eun Bin (Hyper Knife)

Seo Hyun Jin (The Trunk)

IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Hyeri (Friendly Rivalry)

Cha Joo Young (The Queen Who Crowns)

Best Supporting Actor

Park Byung Eun (Hyper Knife)

Yoon Kyung Ho (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Lee Kwang Soo (Karma)

Lee Jun Young (Weak Hero Class 2)

Choi Dae Hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best Supporting Actress

Gong Seung Yeon (Karma)

Kim Guk Hee (Family Matters)

Claudia Kim (Gyeongseong Creature 2)

Yeom Hye Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Jung Eun Chae (Your Honor)

Best New Actor

Kang You Seok (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Lomon (Family Matters)

Bae Hyeon Seong (Gyeongseong Creature 2)

Choo Young Woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Heo Nam Jun (Your Honor)

Best New Actress

Kim Min Ha (Way Back Love)

Lee Su Hyun (Family Matters)

Lee Yi Dam (The Queen Who Crowns)

Chung Su Bin (Friendly Rivalry)

Ha Young (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Best Variety Show

Kian's Bizarre B&B

The Devil's Plan: Death Room

My Name is Gabriel

Bloody Game 3

Culinary Class Wars

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84 (Kian's Bizarre B&B)

Kim Won Hoon (SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7)

Shin Dong Yup (SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7)

Jang Dong Min (Bloody Game 3)

Choo Sung Hoon (Try? Choo-ry!)

Best Female Entertainer

Gabi (My Name is Gabriel)

Uhm Ji Yoon (Becoming a baseball nerd)

Lee Soo Ji (SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7)

Hyeri (Agents of Mystery)

Ji Ye Eun (Kian's Bizarre B&B)

Best New Male Entertainer

Moon Sang Hoon (The Blank Menu For You)

Yoon Nam No (Culinary Class Wars)

Lee Jin Hyuk (SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7)

Jung Geun Woo (Kim Seong Geun's Winter Vacation)

Jung Hyun Gyu (The Devil's Plan: Death Room)

Best New Female Entertainer

Mimi (Kian is CEO)

Seo Hye Won (SNL Korea 6)

Yoon So Hee (The Devil's Plan: Death Room)

Risabae (The Influencer)

Tsuki (Zombieverse: New Blood)

