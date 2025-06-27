Shin Se Kyung's long-time cyber bully faces 2-year prison sentence, know why they are pleading for mercy

The long-standing nightmare of cyber harassment faced by actress Shin Se Kyung is finally seeing a turning point in court. According to an official statement released by her agency, The Present Company, prosecutors have formally requested a two-year prison sentence for the defendant. The individual is accused of repeatedly and maliciously targeting the actress online.

The agency confirmed on June 26 that the defendant has been indicted on multiple charges of cyber harassment. This followed a prolonged pattern of digital abuse that went far beyond simple criticism.

The accused individual is said to have launched consistent, anonymous attacks. It included personal threats, character defamation, spreading of false rumors, and insulting language. These attacks were directed not only at Shin Se Kyung but also at her family, fans, and close associates.

Pattern of abuse finally led to arrest

This wasn't just a case of an occasional hateful comment or post. The harassment reportedly stretched over several years, evolving into a systematic campaign of online violence. The attacks inflicted severe emotional strain not only on Shin Se Kyung but also on the people in her personal and professional circles.

According to her agency, the continued presence of such vile content online had a lasting impact on the actress's mental well-being. She chose to remain silent for a long time, hoping the attacks would stop.

However, the situation escalated to a point where legal intervention became necessary. The agency stated that the emotional harm and mental stress caused by this targeted abuse could no longer be ignored or downplayed.

Plea for mercy

During the court proceedings, the defense attorney representing the accused acknowledged the charges and admitted to the defendant's actions. However, they appealed for leniency. They argued that the accused had been living in extreme isolation and is now attempting to rejoin society by working a part-time job for 14 hours a week.

Despite this plea, prosecutors pointed to the repetitive, calculated, and harmful nature of the acts committed. Prosecutors, therefore, requested a prison term of two years.

Agency vows zero tolerance

In their official statement, The Present Company made its stance crystal clear: it has no intention of showing leniency. The agency revealed, "We have secured extensive evidence of additional malicious posts and online harassment, and we will respond to any similar incidents with the same level of seriousness. No leniency will be considered for the perpetrator."

As the verdict approaches, all eyes are on the court's final decision. Whether or not the requested sentence is granted, one thing is certain: Shin Se Kyung is no longer staying silent.

