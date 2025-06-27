Brad Pitt's USD 5 Million LA Home Break-In: Everything We Know So Far About Burglar Attack

The police officials are currently investigating a burglary in the Los Angeles neighborhood. The burglars reportedly broke into a mansion worth USD 5.5 million, which is allegedly owned by Brad Pitt. According to reports, the incident occurred while the movie star was away promoting his recently released movie, F1.

The official authorities confirmed that three men ransacked the mansion and fled the scene with an undisclosed number of items.

Advertisement

Details about the alleged burglary at Brad Pitt’s L.A. property

Following the initial investigation, the police officials released a statement where it was mentioned, “Three suspects broke into the residence via the front window, ransacked the location, then fled the location with miscellaneous property.”

While it was not confirmed by the LAPD as to who owned the mansion, reports by the Associated Press confirmed that the Wolfs actor had bought the house for USD 5.5 million in April 2023.

The authorities also confirmed that no one was present at the residence at the time of the burglary. With investigations underway, officials have yet to identify the suspects and determine the value of the items stolen from the house.

Previously, the mansion was owned by oil heiress Aileen Getty, who went on to exchange the property with the actor. She, in return, bought Pitt’s old home in the Hollywood Hills at the cost of 33 million USD.

Advertisement

Apart from his L.A. house, the Fight Club star also owns a property in Carmel-by-the-Sea, which he bought in 2022.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy promoting his newest release, F1. At one of the interviews during the press tour, Brad Pitt went on to say, “Man, I’ve been doing this for a while and was wondering: Do I have more stories to tell? Do I have anything to add to this? Is there still any excitement I can find from this?”

He added, “[This film] just reinvigorated the whole thing again for me.”

F1: The movie will be out in theaters on June 27.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt to Fight Angelina Jolie in Court Over Château Miraval in 2-Week Trial, Details Inside