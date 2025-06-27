THE BOYZ confirms July comeback after Ju Haknyeon's exit, fans hit back at agency's ‘infuriating ignorance’

THE BOYZ appears to be entering a new phase of their career. Reports suggested that the group is finalizing preparations for a July comeback, this time promoting as a nine-member team. This marks their first comeback since the removal of member Ju Haknyeon. He was at the center of a recent controversy that resulted in his exclusion from group activities.

While fans had anticipated delays in the wake of the dispute, it now seems that the group’s planned release will proceed without major changes. According to industry insiders, preparations for their new album are in the final stages, with a music comeback likely in mid-July.

The group’s agency, ONE HUNDRED Label, soon confirmed reports of a July return. This official statement closely follows the announcement of THE BOYZ’s upcoming world tour.

Divided fan reactions

Reactions from fans have been mixed. Some have expressed support for the group’s decision to move forward. They note that with nine members remaining, THE BOYZ still has the potential to deliver powerful performances and maintain group synergy. They view the timely comeback as a chance to refocus attention on the members who continue to work hard.

On the other hand, a vocal portion of the fandom has criticized the agency’s approach. Many fans feel that Ju Haknyeon’s departure was abrupt and not properly addressed, especially given his denial of agreeing to leave. Concerns have also been raised about the lack of transparency from ONE HUNDRED Label. Many are questioning whether the group is being rushed into promotions too quickly before the situation has been resolved.

Some longtime supporters have even stated that their interest in the group has declined due to Ju Haknyeon's absence. For them, the upcoming comeback feels incomplete, and the shift in lineup is difficult to accept.

What caused Ju Haknyeon's exit?

Ju Haknyeon's departure has left a significant mark on both the group's internal dynamics and public image. In late May, the agency released a brief statement announcing his removal. It cites "personal issues" without offering detailed context.

However, media reports soon uncovered that he had privately met with Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka during an overseas visit. The meeting quickly gained attention online and sparked speculation over possible misconduct.

Although Ju Haknyeon denied any “illegal activity,” the backlash was swift. The issue became more complicated when Ju Haknyeon publicly refuted the agency’s decision. He stated he had not agreed to terminate his exclusive contract nor leave the group voluntarily. His rebuttal fueled an online debate, further dividing the fan base.

Lineup change

Compounding the uncertainty was the earlier enlistment of Sangyeon, the group’s leader and oldest member, who began his mandatory military service in March. With his temporary absence and Ju Haknyeon’s controversial exit, THE BOYZ now enters their comeback season with a 9-member lineup.

THE BLAZE World Tour

Regardless of internal disputes, THE BOYZ is gearing up for THE BLAZE world tour, starting just weeks after their comeback. According to the agency’s previously released schedule, the group will kick off its activities in Seoul on August 8.

From there, they will head to major stops across Asia, including Yokohama, Tokyo, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Bangkok. This will be the group’s first tour without Ju Haknyeon and Sangyeon. This makes it a crucial test of how the new nine-member lineup performs live and interacts with fans.

