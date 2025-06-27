Maargan Twitter Review: Is Vijay Antony’s film a HIT or MISS? Read 11 tweets to know

Vijay Antony bagged headlines with the raw and thrilling looks from his film Maargan. The movie hit the big screens on June 27, and despite its clash with several other films at the box office, it seems to have already made a strong foothold.

The FDFS of the film has already begun, and social media has now been filled with reviews as netizens reached theaters and gave it a watch.

Maargan Twitter reviews

To begin with, a fair share of audiences have been impressed by the film, especially how it maintains the grip of a thrilling premise from start to finish. There are no jump starts to the film, and audiences are impressed with how it directly continues with the plot.

The lead characters, played by Vijay and Ajay Dhishan, are termed as clean roles, which is something applause-worthy, presented by a debutant director like Leo John Paul. The storyline in the first half of the film is more interesting than the post-interval, as noted by many viewers.

At certain points, the screenplay appears to be lagging and feels disconnected. However, the use of uniform yet ominous background music has compensated for this lack of appeal on some occasions.

The investigative scenes are good, while the second half of the film wraps up to provide closure to the narrative, which is rare in crime thrillers like these. The addition of certain memory flashbacks has also contributed to the progression of the narrative towards the climax.

More about Maargan

Well, the movie is bankrolled under Vijay Antony’s own production house and marks his 12th cinematic venture. His nephew and fellow actor Ajay Dhishan has teamed up with him as the antagonist opposite the former’s lead role in the film, making his debut.

The movie was initially named Gagana Maargan, and it was only after production was completed that it was renamed Maargan.

