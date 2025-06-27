BTS’ Jin to kick off solo concerts with Choi Ye Na as special guest, here’s what to expect from RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

After months of anticipation, BTS member Jin is officially launching his first solo fan-concert tour, and he’s not doing it alone. On June 27, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that Choi Ye Na will be joining Jin for a special guest appearance during the June 28 concert in Goyang, South Korea.

The duo will perform their track Loser, a fan-favorite song from Jin’s recently released second mini album, Echo. The announcement came just one day before the concert, surprising fans who didn’t expect a guest appearance. The collaboration between Jin and Ye Na had already sparked attention when Loser was released. But now, ARMYs and Ye Na’s fans alike are thrilled to witness the chemistry between the two artists live on stage.

RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

Jin’s fan-concert series, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is much more than a musical event. It serves as the official beginning of Jin’s solo journey following his military discharge. It also acts as a continuation of the light-hearted, self-reflective tone introduced in his variety content, Run Seokjin. The tour’s title cleverly draws from that project.

The tour kicks off with back-to-back shows in Goyang on June 28 and 29, followed by a series of international stops across Asia, North America, and Europe. His Japan leg will include Chiba and Osaka, with shows scheduled between July 5 and July 13.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! Jin will also perform across four major U.S. cities: Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark, before wrapping things up in London and Amsterdam in August. In every city, Jin will hold two nights of concerts. This gives fans ample opportunity to experience his live performances and interact with him up close.

What to expect: Echo, Happy, and much more

Fans attending the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR can look forward to a diverse setlist that reflects Jin's growth as a soloist. At the heart of the performances will be songs from Echo, released on May 16. The mini album includes tracks such as Loser, Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, among others.

The fan-concert will also feature songs from his earlier solo releases, including the heartfelt debut album Happy. The combination of old and new material is expected to provide a well-rounded glimpse into who Jin is as an individual artist.

